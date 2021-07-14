Controversy in the US over a gun that resembles a Lego toy

An American company raised controversy by marketing a pistol that resembles a Lego toy, while firearms kill hundreds of children each year in the United States.

This initiative led the Danish toy manufacturer to formally notify the company in question.

“Our organization contacted Lego, which then sent a formal notification letter to the irresponsible arms manufacturer,” Shannon Watts, founder of the Moms Demand Action association, which is pushing for gun laws, tweeted Tuesday. more stringent.

Dangerously similar to a toy made with Lego bricks, the semi-automatic weapon from Culper Precision firm, located in Utah, western United States, was dubbed “Block19” and costs between $ 549 and $ 765.

“This is one of our childhood dreams come true,” the company says in a post promoting “Block19” on Instagram on June 24.

Guns are fun. Shooting with a gun is fun ”, could also be read on the website dedicated to the product, now eliminated.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous beyond belief. Even though the guns don’t look like toys, kids can use them, ”Watts tweeted Tuesday.

“In 2021, there were more than 165 accidental shootings with children,” he added, based on figures from the Everytown organization.

Last year 142 people died after “involuntary shooting” of children or minors, according to the same source.

Culper Precision president Brandon Scott confirmed to The Washington Post that he received formal notice from Lego and decided to comply with their demands, having sold fewer than twenty “Block19” pistols.

The controversy comes as President Joe Biden makes the fight against the “epidemic” of armed violence in the United States one of the priorities of his mandate.

Biden He introduced measures in June to limit the proliferation of firearms at the federal level, but Congress is sharply divided and Democrats are trying to move the bill forward.