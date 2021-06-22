Controversy in the European Championship: the idea of ​​displaying the colors of the LGTB flag at the Allianz Arena canceled

In the framework of a new duel of the Euro 2020, it was expected that before the game between Germany and Hungary in Munich, the Allianz Arena will be illuminated with the colors of the LGTB flag. However, this departure has been criticized by the Hungarian Government as an act “harmful and dangerous”.

According to information from the . news agency, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, was in charge of issuing the position against the development of this act. The head of Hungarian diplomacy was in charge of present their considerations through a meeting in Brussels.

Contrasts that speak for themselves👇👇 In the NFL, a professional player (Carl Nassib) says publicly that he is Gay as normal. In football, UEFA prohibits the Allianz Arena from displaying the rainbow flag as a rejection of the Hungarian measures against the LGTB collective. pic.twitter.com/t6oHOl2CpQ – Joan Prats (@ JoanPrats360) June 22, 2021

“The proposal to illuminate the stadium (with the LGTB flag), the intention to mix politics with sport is clearly detected because everyone knows what it is about (…) it is something very harmful and dangerous”, Assured Szijjártó.

In Hungary a regulation was approved that prohibits talking about homosexuality in school programs. This fact has been branded “homophobia” by international NGOs. In this sense, the idea arose that the Allianz Arena wore the colors of the LGTB flag. This initiative was proposed by the Munich city council, in I support this community that lives in the Hungarian country.

UEFA gave in to the Hungarian government’s request

Faced with the pressure generated by the statement from Brussels, the European confederation decided to cancel the event. “UEFA understands that the intention is also to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion (…) Is motivated (the sentence), by a political decision that has been made by the Hungarian parliament“Said the governing body of soccer in Europe.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto hailed UEFA’s refusal to allow Munich to illuminate the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for # EURO2020 game, calling it a “political provocation.” “Thank God common sense remains among the leaders of European football,” he said. pic.twitter.com/sqSqzosFcr – DW News (@dwnews) June 22, 2021

They asked Manuel Neuer to be sanctioned for using the colors of the movement

In their previous duels against the national teams of France Y Portugal, Manuel Neuer used a bracelet with the colors of the LGTB flag. In this sense, the captain of the German team had been subjected to Investigations to confirm that their clothing did not have any political connotation.

Yesterday Manuel Neuer played with a bracelet with the LGTB flag 🏳️‍🌈. How important it is to give visibility these days and especially considering that Hungary plays in the same group, a country where wearing such a bracelet is illegal pic.twitter.com/UhA9iHhzeG – H-Oli-Moly 🌻 (@Oliconbaileys) June 16, 2021

In this sense, UEFA concluded that: “The bracelet worn by the player was examined and, considering that it promoted a good cause, diversity, there will be no disciplinary procedure”.

You may also like:

Everyone made fun of Cristiano Ronaldo: footballers, coaches and former teammates made fun of the gesture of CR7 and Coca-Cola

Historic: In LGBTIQA + pride month, Las Vegas Raiders defender Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player

Christian Eriksen published his first photo after the cardiac arrest he suffered during a match at Euro 2020