Controversy in ‘Pasapalabra’ for what happened at the end of Pablo’s rosco

The Pasapalabra program broadcast last Friday has divided the viewers of the contest by opening a debate on social networks as a result of what happened at the end of the donut from Pablo Diaz, the oldest contestant in the format broadcast by Antena 3.

The Tenerife, who accumulates 192 programs In the contest, he has been facing another historical Pasapalabra, Javier Dávila, for more than a week, who is not making it easy for him to take the boat.

This Friday, both returned to compete in the final test of the Rosco to take the 1,420,000 euros of boat.

When they were tied at 21 hits and only four words to complete the rosco, it was Pablo’s turn, who managed to tie the tie by hitting the letter X -whose answer was ‘Experience’. However, it was in the letter E, the next one that he had yet to answer, when the contestant decided let time run, more than 40 seconds.

It is at this point when viewers who comment on the program through social networks have harshly criticized the contestant’s reaction, who had to let time run in silence, but in the last seconds gave him the laugh and ended up talking. “Jo, it does take a while,” he said.

Due to these facts, there were many users who argue that the presenter, Roberto Leal, I should have considered it incorrect The answer to the letter E, since there were still seconds to finish the donut when he spoke.

“How can it be that it is not a failure that Pablo speaks while his seconds are running out? It is incomprehensible. If you say any word it is considered a responseTherefore, it should be a failure, “argued a viewer of the program on Twitter.

How can it be that it is not a failure that Pablo speaks while his seconds are running out? It’s incomprehensible. If you say any word it is considered a response, therefore it should be a miss. – Francieli Wochner (@FrancyWochner) March 26, 2021

After Pablo Díaz’s move, the turn was again for Javier Dávila, who finally managed to tie to 22 hits and no fault. This Monday, both contestants will compete for a jackpot that has already reached 1,426,000 euros.