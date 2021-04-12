Controversy in Italy over the request to blindfold a student

A 15 year old student from a secondary school in Verona (northern Italy) was responding so well to the questions of his German teacher online that she suspected. So to make sure that his knowledge was his own and he was not cheating, he asked the young woman to blindfolded. History has spread like wildfire in the country and, as Il Corriere della Sera collects, controversy and discomfort between parents and students, also.

It happened, according to various Italian media, a few days ago. Just the day after the student strike called by students to protest the online class system implemented as a measure to fight the coronavirus. They demanded the return to the classrooms. The day after the protest and strike in this class in Verona the students had a German hour.

The teacher begins to ask the girl and she answers correctly. In these months of distance classes and with a screen in between, they comment in Il Corriere della Sera, teachers have detected all kinds of tricks to be able to copy during exams and tests. So, just in case, this teacher came up with asking her student to cover her eyes. Is picked up a scarf and proceeded to do so to continue responding to, they point out in said medium, “the surprised and ashamed look of their colleagues.”

The image was captured and shared through the chat channels of the students and reached the parents of some of them, outraged with the solution to avoid the ‘traps’ of the teacher. Rete degli Studenti, a student association, has expressed through Camilla Velotta her discomfort and discomfort over what happened.

“It is not tolerable that distance education, already a fallacious system in itself, becomes a pretext to implement repressive and violent measures against the students. We offer full solidarity to the student and we ask that serious measures be taken against those who, like the teacher of this embarrassing episode, create a climate of anguish during the lessons, instead of turning them into a useful moment and for student training ”, stated Velotta.

In addition, the president of the provincial student council has denounced that “unfortunately, this it’s not the only story, in this period, which shows that something is not working ”. In fact, in November of last year there was a similar controversy in Salerno. As Yahoo picked up then, an image of two blindfolded students during a Latin and Greek class at the Caccioppoli institute in Scafati (Salerno) sparked criticism. So, as they explained, it was a practical exercise to show students that they did not need to copy to answer well.

The complaints of this new case of a blindfolded student at the request of a teacher have reached the ears of the director of the center, who has assured, in statements collected by Il Corriere della Sera, that “we are finding out what happened and if there is confirmation , we will respond accordingly ”.

