Controversy in Italy for the publication of the cable car video

The publication of cable car accident video occurred in northern Italy last May in which 14 people died by TG3 exclusively and reproduced by some media has been harshly criticized by some authorities. They consider it, they have said, a lack of respect for family members of the deceased and the victims as well as unnecessary, as reported by the Ansa news agency. Just a few days ago, the call between the 118 emergency service and the police station closest to the scene came to light, showing the confusion and lack of information from the first moments.

The recording, in which someone has recorded the images as they are played back on a screen, corresponds to the images recorded by the cable car cameras. These show how the cabin had already reached its destination, in Mottarone. The bumpy cabin, number 3, is very close to the platform when suddenly overturns at a 90 degree angle exposing the underside. Inside you can see some people, according to Ansa, they are little Eitan (the only survivor of the tragedy), his father and two women.

WARNING: Images can hurt readers’ sensibilities.

When the cabin returns to its position, none of the occupants can be seen standing and the cabin rushes down towards Stresa, where he had left minutes before. Faster and faster, it ends up crashing without the impact being seen due to an uneven ground. Then the scene is shown from another camera in which the a cable car operator who runs calling to raise the alarm about what just happened.

Once the recordings have been published, the reactions against. One of the first manifestations in this sense has been those of the Verbania prosecutor, Olimpia Bossi, who has wanted to “underline the absolute inconvenience to publish ‘the images’ ”in which the “Last dramatic moments in the lives of the passengers of the cable car that crashed on May 23 in Mottarone ”. Bossi has indicated, through a press release, that it is inappropriate because of the “respect” that everyone owes both to the victims and “to the pain of their families, to the pain of an entire community.”

In the accident, 14 of the 15 occupants of the cabin died. (Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / . via .)

The Mayor of Stresa, Marcella Severino, has been shocked by the fact that the video has been made public. She, who governs the town where the accident took place and where the shock of what happened is experienced firsthand, “had proposed a press silence respectful of the families and victims and had been complying with it for days. In his statements to Ansa, he indicated that “also because he wanted the investigations to continue their course while the territory was occupied, giving a signal of proximity. Viewing this video I was stunned and I think it was not appropriate regarding the victims and their families ”.

On the political level, the Democratic Party has described the publication as “obscene.” La Lega assures that the images are not “news” in its criticism that they have seen the light; while the 5 Star Movement valued that it has been something “unworthy”.

Criticism has even come from the own RAI, to which TG3 belongs. His President, Marcello Foa, When asked about it, he acknowledged being “deeply impressed by the images transmitted by TG3” while recalling that “it is a duty of public service, in circumstances like this, carefully assess all implications, starting with ethics and respect for the victims and their families, in the awareness of the burden, the media and the emotion of each image and each comment ”.

The commotion generated by the publication and the criticisms have been such that La Stampa, when reproducing the video, justified its decision to contribute to its dissemination by claiming that, from its point of view, “it is procedurally relevant, it identifies the victims and does not allow onlookers ”. He adds that, in addition, these recordings reveal “how the intervention of the brakes could have prevented the disaster.”

