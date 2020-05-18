At a training center on the outskirts of the Haitian capital, where young female soccer players go through the confinement due to coronavirus, the atmosphere is heavy, after complaints that the head of the national federation raped several teenage girls.

But at the academy, which was once owned by Haiti’s former strongman Jean Claude “Baby doc” Duvalier, the players and staff are mostly in favor of Yves Jean-Bart, considered a father figure.

“President Jean-Bart is like a father to all of us … he loves and respects everyone,” says Yvette Felix, a 38-year-old former captain of the national team who has been a coach since 2006.

The allegations come from a report by The Guardian, in which the alleged victims and their families said that Jean-Bart, 73, had raped or sexually assaulted them in the past five years.

Several of the alleged victims, who claimed to have been pressured to remain silent, told the British newspaper that at least two minors were forced to abort to cover the violations.

Haitian police launched an investigation into the allegations, first revealed late last month, and a judge has already called several federation employees for questioning.

Two women’s advocacy groups, SOFA and Kay Fanm, issued a statement in support of the alleged victims.

In the center of the Haitian Football Federation, founded after the devastating 2010 earthquake, several people told . that they were shocked by the allegations.

“The president treats us like his own children. I don’t think all of that has really happened. I don’t think so,” said a 12-year-old player, who has lived at the center since December.

In the sports community of Port-au-Prince, Jean-Bart’s vision as a father figure is recognized by several generations.

The leader has commanded the country’s soccer federation for two decades and his reelection in February for a sixth term was a mere formality, which he went to without an opponent.

When consulted by phone, Jean-Bart categorically denied all the charges against him.

“This is an insult to the nation,” he said. The leader said he plans to file a complaint in Paris against the French journalist who co-wrote the Guardian article.

“He slandered our country. He left a stain on our flag. He insulted the girls,” he accused.

Revered in Haiti, soccer has given the impoverished Caribbean nation moments of prominence in the world of sports.

Attacking Jean-Bart – often nicknamed “Dadou” – is for many like attacking the country.

Following the publication of the Guardian article, several players staged a protest at training camp.

“We made posters that said ‘Stop tarnishing our image, stop tarnishing the image of the nation,'” said Kerly Theus, the 21-year-old goalkeeper for the women’s team.

The culture of rape

As the #MeeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment gains ground around the world, it is still in its infancy in Haiti. It is still common for victims to be blamed and the freedom to report an aggressor is not encouraged.

“When we talk about abuse here, sometimes people think it’s the victim’s fault … that she wanted it, that she accepted it,” Theus said.

“Before, when we posted a photo or video of us on social media, people were proud,” he added.

Now, “if we post a photo, people say, ‘That’s the president’s wife.'”

Before confinement was decreed as a security measure in March, when the first case of COVID-19 in Haiti was confirmed, the players were already living in poor condition, crowded into bedrooms with damaged walls.

Hanging a sheet between beds in rooms is the only way to have a minimum of privacy, and is not necessarily a guarantee of personal safety.

“We share rooms. We are together all the time and we are friends, but you could have a problem in your life that I don’t know about,” said Melissa Shelsie Dacius, 20.

“I can’t say that nothing has happened to the people who live here with me,” he said, before asserting: “Nothing has ever happened to me.”

Webens Prinsime, a former player for the men’s team, says he has known Jean-Bart for more than 30 years.

“No one wants to be involved with someone who would rape a minor or force an abortion,” Prinsime said.

“If the president is guilty, then he should pay, but at least let soccer go ahead … If he is not guilty, we should leave him alone,” he concluded.

.