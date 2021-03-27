Controversy in Europe: this was the legitimate goal that invalidated Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal played its second presentation at the Qualifying for Qatar 2022 away from Serbia and could not get past the 2-2 draw after a controversial decision on the last play of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo he finished off, the ball crossed the line and did not add on the scoreboard.

The Lusitanians burned their last cartridges in compensation time, Cristiano waited high up for a ball to resolve the lawsuit and arrived. He received a long aerial pass and the number 7 took his shot from the first bit, when everyone was about to shout the winning goal, Stefan Mitrović swept and cleared it.

This was the goal that the referees had for a snack at Serbia 2-2 Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal with a right hand shot, crossed the goal line and the judges did not validate it. Are there still those who complain about the VAR? Did you understand that the VAR is not the culprit? pic.twitter.com/nDrQ1ok4YP – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) March 27, 2021

Cristiano went to celebrate, convinced that the ball had completely crossed the goal line, but the judges decided not to validate it. In the television replay it was observed that CR7 was right, but in the European Qualifiers there is no VAR, therefore the initial decision was not changed.

The Portuguese captain left obviously annoyed, saying everything at the moment he threw the captain’s tape onto the grass of the Estrella Roja stadium.

CR7 made his thoughts VERY clear after being denied a late winner against Serbia. #WorldCup # Qatar2022 #WCQ Watch Now – https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/f9XwwF5lCc – beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 27, 2021

They will look for the three points next Tuesday

Portugal had already beaten Luxembourg 1 – 0 last Wednesday in the opening day of Group A. Now, with four accumulated points, they will visit Luxembourg on Tuesday for date 3.

Cristiano will look for his 103rd goal with the Portuguese national team, which was denied this Saturday.

Against the Serbs Diego Jota scored a double in the 11th and 36th minutes. Aleksandar Mitrovic (46 ‘) and Filip Kostic (60’) were billed for the locals.