Great controversy in England with the last of Jose Mourinho. The technician of the Tottenham Hotspur he was hunted in a park directing a particular training with one of his players, Tanguy Ndombele, at Hadley Common. On the other hand, he saw himself running together to Davinson Sánchez and Sessegnon. The quartet was photographed running and exercising in an area close to their homes, as they all live in the same residential area on the outskirts of London. The four skipped the social distancing that the English government dictated as a result of the coronavirus, since it should be noted that there is allowed to exercise once a day although respecting the established distances.

Exercising outdoors is not strictly prohibited at this time. UK, despite the fact that its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is admitted to the ICU as a result of the coronavirus and its worsening. Yes it is dictated that they must maintain two meters of social distance, something that they did not respect Mourinho nor its three players. In the images published in media such as Daily Mail or Standard, the Portuguese coach is clearly recognized as directing the training of the three mentioned stopwatch in hand.

The images he shared were also viralized Serge Aurier, Another Spurs player, on his Instagram account. The Ivorian is seen running outdoors making the same mistake as the rest of his companions: he did not meet the established distance between individuals. He Tottenham He came out of the harsh criticism with a concise message from one of his spokesmen, which did not mention punishment for his own: “All of our players have been reminded that must respect social distancing measures when they exercise abroad. We will continue to insist on that message«.

Spurs players train ground Hadley common pic.twitter.com/rWjBi596C6 – Mike (@Mikalisyid) April 7, 2020

Days ago, in the official account of the London club they shared the method that the coaching staff had been following to keep their players in shape and keep them under control. A virtual training by videoconference. Mourinho and his team followed each of their players, giving them the instructions for each exercise. The footballers were each in their homes in front of the camera with which the coaching staff monitored each movement.