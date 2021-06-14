America’s Cup 2021



Controversy in Ecuador: they demand a penalty play against Colombia



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 13, 2021, 10:40 pm

A hand from Wilmar Barrios would have hurt those led by Gustavo Alfaro in the Copa América.

Ecuador lost 1-0 against Colombia in the debut of the Copa América 2021, despite being a faster team and having goal options to get a better result. The process of Gustavo Alfaro is already worrying, because before this contest, he had also lost his two games (against Brazil and Peru) in the South American Qualifier to Qatar 2022.

After the defeat, in Ecuador there is controversy over a play that for them harmed their team. A hand from Wilmar Barrios in the area, which they feel should have been called as a penalty for La Tri.

In media such as’ Directv Sports’, they make a dent on Barrios’ hand, which fell in the area, but that his hand would not have changed position to try to hold, if not looking for the ball.

Was it or was it not?