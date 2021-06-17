Controversy in Austria … over the colors of the national team’s uniform!

06/17/2021

On at 13:28 CEST

.

The controversy surrounding the Austrian team, in addition to the outbursts of striker Marko Arnautovic, is due these days to the colors of his away kit, black and turquoise, which he will use again tonight in his confrontation with the Netherlands.

Turquoise, a color that lacks tradition in the Austrian national team kits, andIt is the same tone that the Popular Party (ÖVP) of the head of Government, the conservative Sebastian Kurz, has used as an emblem since 2017. Turquoise was the color that Kurz, 34, used to rejuvenate the image of the Conservative party, which until then was identified with black.

So when the eleven Austrian players with that unprecedented kit took to the pitch against North Macedonia last Sunday, A debate soon broke out on social media: Why does the national team wear the two colors that identify with the conservatives and with Sebastian Kurz? Some fans complained about that turquoise hue and that Austria’s first victory in a Eurocup is associated with a color so identified with the head of Government.

The Austrian Football Federation (ÖFB) replied that the kit design started in 2016, after the previous European Championship but before Kurz presented the new colors of his political formation in 2017. The unusual color of the socks, pants and some details is a turquoise blue, which, according to ÖFB and sportswear brand Puma, is a nod to the creativity of early 20th century Viennese modernism. The shirt is black, a tone with more tradition as a second kit.

The colors of the bus, also a victim of criticism

Other fans criticized that the color of the bus in which the national team travels in this European Championship is also turquoise: “Even the bus is turquoise. Why isn’t the nice black and white away kit from 1978 being used?”.

Turquoise, in addition to gold, is one of the distinctive colors that appear in some modernist buildings by the architects Otto Wagner and Adolf Loos. This turquoise hue is due to verdigris, a substance that forms on copper surfaces, a material widely used in many historical buildings in Vienna, such as the domes of the vault of the Church of San Carlos or that of San Miguel.