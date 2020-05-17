With the experience and knowledge of cardboard handling, a Colombian company began manufacturing hospital beds that require them in the event of a coronavirus health emergency and that can become coffins if the patient dies.

The initiative is from the company ABC Displays, based in Bogotá, which seeks to help reduce the deficit of beds and facilitate the management of corpses if necessary.

The company’s manager, Rodolfo Gómez, highlights that the bed is biodegradable, it costs around 127 dollars -three times less than a normal one-, it resists a weight of 150 kilos and also meets the requirements of comfort and functionality.

“We developed it because of the situation that is taking place with COVID-19 in the world, because we realized that there was a lack of hospital beds,” Gómez told Efe.

The company, which used to manufacture cardboard pieces for advertising, changed its work axis and now it can produce up to 300 beds a month and even export them, although it admits that it does not have any orders yet.

Disposable and reusable

The hospital beds manufactured by ABC Displays have a corrugated cardboard structure and have metal rails and a base that can be reused.

In addition, it has wheels to facilitate its movement, it can be disinfected thanks to a lacquer that covers the cardboard and has a useful life of six months, which means that it can be used by about 12 patients.

Although the company hopes that the patients who use them will recover, if this is not the case, the beds can be converted into a coffin, allowing the corpse to be manipulated without touching it, reducing the chances of contagion for health personnel.

“When we were more advanced in design we realized what was happening in Ecuador, that they were taking their (dead) relatives to the streets and they had no way to bury them, so it occurred to us that we could turn the bed into a coffin,” he details. Gomez.

If necessary, the bed is converted into a coffin by removing the railings and, through a manual procedure, the body is lowered from the highest level to a lower level, leaving it on a cardboard structure.

Signs

Critics on social networks have not missed this initiative due to the fact that a hospital bed can be turned into a coffin, a situation that for the manufacturer is a matter of seeing things from different angles.

“Everything is a matter of perspectives, of how we see things. I definitely think it is very strong to think that I am lying in a hospital bed that becomes a coffin. However, what is being seen worldwide is much stronger ”, says Gómez.

He explains that, in his opinion, it is “stronger and more unworthy” that the sick are cared for on the floor in overflowing hospitals or that relatives cannot bury the deceased because there are no coffins or money to buy them.

He assures that the intention “is not to offend anyone” but, on the contrary, to propose solutions to a real problem in which the pandemic makes it impossible for the family to go to a funeral parlor and to carry out a traditional burial.

