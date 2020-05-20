Horace Grant scoring Cliff Robinson during the 1992 NBA Finals (AP Photo / John Swart, File) (JOHN SWART /)

Although the last two chapters of The Last Dance, a documentary that tells the heyday of the Chicago Bulls, aired earlier this week, several voices continue to appear against the material made by ESPN and reproduced by Netflix for the entire planet. except the United States.

The last to disagree was Horace Grant, who joined the Illinois franchise via Draft (10th place in the first round) in 1987 and quickly became a key player for Phil Jackson in winning the first three-time championship.

The power forward did not hide his anger against MJ, who accused him of being in charge of filtering intimacies within the campus and being one of the main sources of journalist Sam Smith, author of The Jordan Rules, a book that fell from the pedestal in ’23 ′ By putting in the center of the scene several betting scandals and his behavior with the rest of the team.

After Jordan’s first retirement, Grant decided to move away from the institution to bet on some promising Orlando Magic, who had Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway among their ranks.

“What Jordan said is a lie, completely a lie. Lie, lie, lie”Former Seattle Supersonics and Los Angeles Lakers said in statements to ESPN Radio in Chicago and collected by CBS. As if that were not enough, the winner of 4 NBA rings redoubled the bet and sent a clear message to the main owner of the Charlotte Hornets: “If MJ had a grudge against me, let’s solve it as men. Let’s talk about it, or we can do it differently. “

Regarding being the Bulls’ mole, he defended himself: “Get this lie out that I was the source behind this. Sam and I have always been great friends, we are still good friends. But for the sanctity of that wardrobe, I would never put anything personal out there. ”

“My point is that he says I was the snitch, but still, after 35 years, he mentions his rookie year, going to one of his teammates’ rooms and seeing cocaine, marijuana, and women. My point is, why did you want to mention that? What does that have to do with anything? If you want to call someone a snitch, that’s a damn snitch“, Launched in the form of a bomb.

“He’s just a spiteful man, and I think he showed it during the documentary call. If you say something about him, he will interrupt you, he will try to destroy your character. I mean, with Charles Barkley they’ve been friends for over 20, 30 years, and he said something about Michael’s management in Charlotte and they haven’t spoken since, ”he outlined.

