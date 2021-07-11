Controversy between Kimberly Loaiza and Lizbeth Rodríguez revive! | Instagram

How you remember Lizbeth Rodriguez had a strong episode starring in collaboration with Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, husband of La Lindura Mayor, after reliving controversy in which the 3 were involved, there are those who have mentioned that they could denounce the host and former Badabun star.

In a video that was recently shared it is said that there is a possibility that Lizbeth will end up deprived of her freedom as she is at the moment to the celebrity of the social networks YosStop for a few days.

It was the YouTube channel of Es Neta who shared the said video, this has the title: “They will denounce Lizbeth Rodríguez Kimberly and Juan to put her in jail just like YosStop”, it is from minute 6:45 that the main note begins, we will share it with you right away.

In the video they revived the controversy between Jukilop and Lizbeth Rodríguez, who, as you may recall, claimed that Juan de Dios had been unfaithful to Kimberly loaiza his wife today, even in one of his videos she herself claimed to have proof of infidelity and that she had sent it to the interpreter of “You lost me“.

Also read: WhatsApp’s new secret emoji! Know the details

These alleged evidence of which they were mentioned was a video in which Juan de Dios appeared in bed with a young minor, she herself reacted to the images that were circulating throughout the Internet.

Lizbeth mentioned that she had not been the person who leaked the video on the Internet, however it was precisely in one of her stories and social media videos that she herself mentioned that she had the video in her possession, as happened with Yoselinee Hoffman who Today she was linked to proceedings and is awaiting trial while she is deprived of her liberty.

Undoubtedly, a wave of complaints has been filed in recent days, the most recent case was that of Javier El Zorrito Youtubero, who at the moment has not shared who or who are the people who sued him.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

There are those who assure that the host and actress Lizbeth Rodríguez “could pay dearly” for everything she has done, on the other hand, some Internet users have also commented that Juan de Dios Pantoja could also be affected because it was he himself who recorded said content.

At the moment none of the youtubers has spoken about the situation, so it could only be taken as assumptions.