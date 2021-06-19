Controversy between Chile and Nike: the national team covered the brand’s logo with a patch



The company has a debt of around four million dollars.

Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO / . / .

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Coca-Cola and now Chile faces Nike. At present in the world of football real brand wars are being generated. However, the issue with the Chilean soccer team has other origins and measurements. Due to problems with payments, the team led by Arturo Vidal, decided to erase the sports brand from its uniform for the Copa América.

In this edition of the South American tournament a curious fact was presented, but that confirms the break between the Chilean team and its main commercial ally. “La Roja” accuses the sports brand of not complying with the agreements signed and established by both parties.

Prior to his match against the Bolivian national team, at the Pantanal Arena, it had been speculated that the team led by Martin Lasarte was going to take action regarding the breach of the agreements between both parties. Finally, the forecasts were fulfilled and the Chileans hit the table when going out onto the pitch without the franchise logo on his chest.

Chile played their Copa America match against Bolivia earlier tonight with all of the Nike logos on their kit and staff clothing covered. The move was a subtle protest amidst an ongoing contract dispute, writes @FelipeCar: https: //t.co/Zy6toYwVFd pic.twitter.com/TYPJLhgwAr – . Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) June 19, 2021

The agreement between Nike and Chile was signed in 2015. Among the parameters of the link, it is established that the brand must guide and dress “La Roja” until the end of the Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Similarly, Nike had to pay the combined Chile seven million dollars annually, but this aspect has not been fulfilled.

“Nike unilaterally terminated the contract. This will be a fight in court“, Revealed the National Association of Professional Soccer (ANFP). According to the Chilean media, the debt is around four million dollars and the entity plans to start legal charges against the franchise.

You may also like:

Everyone made fun of Cristiano Ronaldo: footballers, coaches and former teammates made fun of the gesture of CR7 and Coca-Cola

Neymar attacked Nike: “I will continue to stamp on my chest a mark that betrayed me”

Nike terminated its contract with Neymar after being linked to a sexual assault case in New York