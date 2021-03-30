Controversy and clarification of Peque Schwartzman

After his resounding victory against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, whom he swept in two sets for 6-1 and 6-4 in the third round of Miami Masters 1000, Diego schwartzman He was involved in a particular controversy on social networks. Is that the Argentine tennis player They asked him his opinion on vaccines and his response generated a great impact, to the point that, hours later, he had to post a clarification on his personal Twitter account.

It all started when Ben rothenberg, a journalist specialized in tennis, shared in networks the opinions of different tennis players about vaccines for the coronavirus. “Attitudes about coronavirus vaccines among the five players I asked today are on the doubtful / hesitant / anti spectrum. Not a single player expressed enthusiasm for receiving a vaccine, to put it mildly. These attitudes are something that the tours will have to deal with, and quickly, “said the journalist before starting the thread with the responses of each one of them.

Diego Schwartzman: “I really don’t love the vaccine, you know, never, never. It’s not a tradition in my family to get any vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/SxdtLhakrQ – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 29, 2021

Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Ash Barty and Peque were the tennis players consulted on the subject and everyone had to talk. Promptly, on the question, Schwartzman replied: “It is not a priority for me, because we are having a lot of problems, you know, to get the vaccine in Argentina. Obviously we are here in the United States and here there are more opportunities with the vaccine for many people, but I’m not thinking of getting it ”.

Hello everyone!!! I want to clarify that I responded to @BenRothenberg in English which is not my specialty … that I am going to get vaccinated when my turn comes that I would not get the vaccine before my family and the people who really need it. Maybe my English was not clear. – diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) March 29, 2021

Also, in the same vein, he added: “I mean, if I have the opportunity, I think I will help my family in the future to get one, but I really don’t love the vaccine. It is not a tradition in my family to receive any vaccinations ”. His position generated controversy and Peque decided to clarify his message on his personal account.

I wanted to clarify it because perhaps because of answering in English I could not experience myself correctly. Hug 🙌✅💉 – diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) March 29, 2021

“Hello everyone!!! I want to clarify that I responded to @BenRothenberg in English which is not my specialty … that I am going to get vaccinated when my turn comes that I would not get the vaccine before my family and the people who really need it. Maybe my English was not clear. I wanted to clarify it because perhaps because of answering in English I could not express myself correctly. Hug, “he wrote in two tweets he posted on his networks.

Update: Diego Schwartzman takes another shot (pun intended) at answering the vaccine question, saying he will get the vaccine when it’s his turn. https://t.co/P6CavDp1O6 – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) March 30, 2021

After his clarification, Rothenberg went up to the Peque’s publication and added: “Update: Diego Schwartzman takes another opportunity to answer the question of the vaccine, saying he will get the vaccine when it is his turn. ”

