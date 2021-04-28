Controversies, nuclear accidents and vaccine patents

In the sixth episode of A Very Interesting Week, we set out to reflect on some scientific issues that often cause controversy. Taking advantage of the anniversary of the Chernobyl tragedy, we reflect on nuclear accidents: how many and when have they occurred? What is really the risk of recurrence? For this, we have the expert voice of Alfredo García, supervisor of nuclear power plants, telecommunications engineer and disseminator, better known in networks as Nuclear Operator. On the other hand, the liberalization or not of vaccine patents, and what effects this could have for the pandemic, is a complex and highly debated question. Carmen Álvarez epidemiologist at the International University of La Rioja; Raquel González, representative of Doctors without borders in Spain; and Román Pérez, a patent attorney, help us to have a more complete perspective on this issue. Sounds good right?

