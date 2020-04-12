The pop diva presents a show full of madness

Jennifer Lopez has a very loyal fanatic, always attentive to her musical successes and her dazzling roles on the big screen, JLo is a diva characterized by wearing outfits that highlight her stunning curves.

On this occasion the singer was harshly criticized by her followers, due to the show that she starred on the stage where she apparently lost total control, and had to be held by her dancers.

This was the eloquent way in which JLo began his presentation in Dubai, where he managed to scare more than one when he apparently suffered an attack of hysteria, after a few minutes he ran to the microphone to sing as if nothing had happened.

In addition to this, she had strong criticism for the outfit she wore that night, where the diva chose to wear a one-piece navy blue mesh, leaving very little to the imagination, apparently an outfit that is not very suitable for the occasion, due to the country’s culture.

Among the comments on the video we highlight: “Moving her hair like that made me remember Gloria Trevi”, “she is possessed by the devil”, “Hahahaha, she’s not crazy, she does that in almost all her concerts”, ”This is better than a NOVEL , and I enjoy every second. ”

