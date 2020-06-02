Two years after taking office, Richard Grenell leaves command of the diplomatic mission. Reasons for the exit were not disclosed. Due to controversial statements, the diplomat was a malachieving figure in German political circles. The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, resigned his post, ending a controversial two-year period in Berlin marked by transatlantic tensions .

Grenell took over embassy in Berlin in 2018

“Ambassador Grenell resigned on June 1,” announced the US Embassy spokesman Joseph Giordono-Scholz on Monday. Grenell will be temporarily replaced by number two, Robin Quiville, until his replacement is chosen. The former ambassador will remain Trump’s special envoy to Serbia and Kosovo.

In an Instagram post, Grenell, 53, confirmed the resignation, but did not say what his plans for the future are. No reason was also presented to justify the decision. However, it is speculated that he left office to work on Trump’s election campaign.

A former United States representative at the UN, Grenell had been ambassador to Germany since April 2018. As soon as he took office, the former ambassador gained prominence for expressing controversial positions on social media, such as defending a conservative turn in Europe. His declarations made him a bad figure in German political circles, and a liberal deputy even asked for his expulsion from Germany.

One of his main priorities in the job was to pressure the German government to increase the country’s defense spending. In addition to threatening the German government and companies with sanctions in several areas, he also criticized what he considered German participation in the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the opening to Chinese Huawei in the development of the future 5G.

In February, Trump even announced the name of Grenell as the new coordinator of the intelligence services. The decision was criticized by Democrats due to the nominee’s lack of experience. The nomination, however, was not confirmed by Congress, after the diplomat expelled officials for considering their loyalty to Trump questionable and for making reorganizations without previously informing parliamentarians as they should.

