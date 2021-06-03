Controversial: Oakland Athletics minor leaguers showed photos of their “unacceptable” meals



The team president condemned the poor conditions to which his players, staff and coaches were subjected.

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

A controversial situation was unleashed in the world of organized baseball as a result of some photographs that were leaked by minor league players belonging to the Oakland Athletics. The images show the foods who were receiving these players after their encounters. By quantity, and quality, probably they are not best suited for a high performance athlete.

The images were disseminated by the account “Advocates for Minor Leaguers”, which is responsible for fighting through Twitter for the rights of players who are on the “farms” of the MLB.

“Players from the Oakland Athletics organization shared these images of their last post-game meals. No employer would serve these meals to employees who care. Why is Oakland serving its future major leaguers?“Reads the tweet.

In the first meal we appreciate a very modest sandwich, accompanied by what seems to be a kind of salad. In the second, a burrito with practically no filling.

Players in the Oakland A’s organization shared these photos of their recent post-game meals. No employer would serve these meals to employees they care about. Why are the A’s serving them to their future Major Leaguers? pic.twitter.com/cIFqiPg6iX – Advocates for Minor Leaguers (@MiLBAdvocates) June 1, 2021

Dave kaval, president of the Oakland Athletics, spoke about it, citing the aforementioned tweet: “This was totally unacceptable. When we found out a few weeks ago, we finalized the agreement with the seller. We apologize to our players, staff and coaches. We will redouble our efforts to provide our team with the best options at each level“, He sentenced.

This was totally unacceptable. When we found out several weeks ago we terminated the third party vendor. We apologize to our players, staff, and coaches. We will redouble our efforts to provide the best options for our team at every level. https://t.co/yPzVWiCx1D – Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) June 2, 2021

The SFGATE medium expanded the information on the case, and according to the source from which they are based, the photo of the sandwich dates from May 18, while that of the “burrito” is from May 28. Furthermore, the unacceptable meals were reportedly received by two different categories of the organization. Obviously, the source preferred to remain anonymous.