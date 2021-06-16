Controversial NBA ideal quintet: Joel Embiid is missing

The NBA has released the All NBA Teams of the season 2020/21 and the main surprise is that Joel Embiid is not part of the first team. The chosen ones have been Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

By position, the NBA has sent the Cameroonian to the second quintet, which is made up of Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers). In the third have entered Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

The controversies

It is surprising the absence of Joel Embiid in the first quintet, but also the presence of LeBron James in the second (taking into account his injuries and his bad end of the season) and the absence of Donovan Mitchell, the star of the best team in the league, in none of the quintets.

Mitchell has averaged 26.4 points and 5.2 assists for Utah this season. The league’s constant lack of respect for a tremendous player who is leaving in the playoffs and who was already ignored in the fight for the MVP of the season and is now again in the election of the “best” quintets of the year.

As always, a matter of taste. Not seeing Embiid in the best team of the year when he was the second best player of the season, it hurts.