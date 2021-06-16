Controversial measure to celebrate a dance without masks

They wanted to celebrate the prom without mask Despite the pandemic and at the Exeter High School in New Hampshire (United States) they devised a tracking plan to carry out the party as safely as possible for the attendees. However, there was one of the measures that not everyone liked and that it has aroused some controversy by unleashing a series of statements to clarify what happened.

The measure in question that has generated so much commotion has been that of dial with a number in hand to those students who, at the entrance to the dance, could not prove being vaccinated still or they did not have the complete guideline This detail reached the ears of the Republican state representative Melissa Lichtfield and, as reported by CNN, published a harsh criticism on social networks comparing that way of identifying students with the one used with “Prisoners of Nazi Germany.”

According to Lichtfield, after the celebration of the dance he received complaints from some voters “upset by some things that happened”, especially related to “the confidentiality surrounding those who received and did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the labeling correspondent. The Republican representative has assured that in addition to the number system used to mark some students, the list with the information remained on a table, in full view of all, until the next day.

In a statement issued by the school a few days ago and picked up by CNN, it is explained that the party took place outdoors and under a tent last June 4. “We were very excited to hold an outdoor prom that the students really loved and enjoyed very much. Our goal was to allow them to dance, while we took the proper safety precautions for the more than 300 attendees ”, declared the center.

They add that there have been no cases of contagion after the celebration and that “the Feedback from our students and parents has been extremely positive regarding the dance experience ”. The tracking system implied that, at the end of a dance, those who carried a number in their hand were asked to raise it to target who was around them.

David Ryan, superintendent of the School Administrative Unit 16 on which Exeter High School depends, has stated that they are aware of the concerns raised and that they take them seriously. “As a result, we are going to carry out an internal audit of the processes that the school developed and used in the prom, ”he announced.

For his part, director Mike Monahan, has trusted that “the community understands that, although no model is perfect, this model allowed the students to enjoy an almost normal experience and much desired to finish his last year. That is the memory we want to leave you ”.

