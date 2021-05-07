Controversial gory video site LiveLeak closes after 15 years

The LiveLeak portal, known for hosting disturbing and unpleasant material, has come to an end. After 15 years of operation, it is no longer available and redirects your visits to a site called Itemfix, which does prohibit uploading of videos that contain “excessive violence or gory content.”

In a blog post, LiveLeak founder Hayden Hewitt provides details about the site’s shutdown, but says “the world has changed a lot in recent years«. Previously, on his YouTube channel, he had stated that keeping the site active was an exhausting struggle.

“The last fifteen years have been a crazy roller coaster for everyone involved. Highs, lows, and some pretty disturbing moments when it seemed like we were backwards. The point is, it has never been less than exhilarating, challenging, and something we were all fully committed to. However, nothing lasts forever and, just like a few years ago, we thought LiveLeak had accomplished all it could and that it was time to try something new and exciting. “ LiveLeak Founder Hayden Hewitt

As Hewitt mentions in his post, the end of LiveLeak has resulted in ItemFix. It’s about un portal that is committed to «creativity and fun». The portal has an extensive decalogue in which prohibited content is mentioned to “help protect the safety and well-being of our members, staff and site.”

Users will have the ability to “report” prohibited content for review by moderators. The site, as they explain, allows the publication of different media such as images, videos and audio. Once uploaded to the server they can be edited.

LiveLeak, the home of obnoxious content for 15 years

Photo by Marc Mintel on Unsplash

LiveLeak was founded in 2006 under the slogan “Redefining the media.” A year after its release, it rose to fame for containing a 27-second video showing Saddam Hussein after his execution. Some time later, he again attracted attention by the video of the beheading of journalist James Foley by the terrorist group ISIS.

While LiveLeak promised to host no more videos of ISIS-created beheadings and the 2019 Christchurch shootings, the site continued to be a breeding ground for any other kind of unsavory content. Although the site was far from other services, it garnered a large number of visits.

According to an article in The New York Times, LiveLeak received between 6 and 20 million unique visits per month in 2019. Some viral events triggered queries to the site, which ranked 695 among the most popular in the world.

Read this too …