Controversial designation in the VAR for the final of the Eurocup!

07/09/2021 at 1:31 PM CEST

Yesterday Thursday, UEFA made official the appointment of Bjorn kuipers as referee of the final and of Madrid Carlos del Cerro as a fourth collegiate, as we already anticipated in the SPORT newspaper.

The surprising thing is in the designation of the VAR team that will assist the Dutch referee from Switzerland. How will the German VAR be Bastian Dankert and the great surprise is the presence of the also Dutch Pol van boekel like AVAR.

And it is surprising because Kuipers’ compatriot has been present in two of the most controversial decisions of the VAR of the European Championship. Starting with the penalty shown in last Wednesday’s semi-final between England and Denmark whistled by the also Dutch Daniel Makkelie.

In the latter it was precisely the VAR referee who considered that Sterling’s action and the signaling of the maximum penalty was not a reason for any correction, even when the images showed that the contact was not enough for the fall of the English player or to consider infringement.

They didn’t even consider urging Makkelie to review the action on the monitor. Even though the VAR protocol supports the decision adopted, arbitration experts also understand that it should have intervened since we are in a semifinal. Well, it was Pol Van Boekel who agreed to this decision, along with fellow Dutchman Kevin Blom. The latter will not be in the final

But it turns out that it is not the only controversial play in which this couple have been involved. Because the two were in the VAR with the Dutch Makkelie in the opening match between Turkey and Italy held on June 11 and also marked by another of the controversies of the tournament.

The action took place in the first half when a cross from the left of the Italian national team hit the hand of the Turkish Zeki Celic, who had his arm extended. The Dutch referee did not indicate anything on the pitch and from the VAR room; where the action was reviewed, they did not indicate otherwise to the field referee. Not even to go to the monitor to check it out.

Although the IFAB (International Board) leaves the unnatural position of the arm to the interpretation of the referee, in this case the error existed. The most obvious example is that days later the UEFA president himself, Roberto Rosetti, put this move as a clear example of error. That day there were also the Dutchman Kevin Blom as main VAR and curiously Pol van Boekel main AVAR.

Bjorn Kuipers already whistled an England – Italy in the 2014 World Cup

This Sunday will be the fourth match that the veteran collegiate has called at the Eurocup. There are three games that he has called. First it was the Denmark – Belgium of the second day, repeated in the third in the duel between Spain and Slovakia. Their last meeting was in the quarterfinals in the clash between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

On three occasions so far Kuipers have whistled England with a record of two wins and one loss. And one of those two defeats was precisely against Italy by 1-2 in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup. That has been seven years.

Curiously, it is the only victory that Italy has achieved with Kuipers in the four games that have whistled them with a record of two losses, a draw and the aforementioned victory.

Kuipers is an expert on endings. This would be the seventh high-level in his professional career. The last one was the Super Cup between Atlético de Madrid and Olympique de Marseille in May 2018. Although without what has so far been their great event, which is none other than the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2013-2014 season in Lisbon and that pitted Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid.

In addition to the 2013-2014 UEFA Champions final and before the last round of the Europa LEague, he already directed the 2012-2013 Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea, the 2011 Super Cup between Barcelona and Porto (2 -0) and the 2013 Confederations Cup final between Brazil and Spain that saw the Vicente del Bosque team defeat 3-0.

Del Cerro fourth in the Champions League final and Eurocup in the same season

Kuipers will be assisted as the fourth referee by Carlos Del Cerro from Madrid. It will be his second game doing these functions because he already did it in Ukraine and England accompanying Felix Brych. Del Cerro has not whistled as the main one since the second day where he led the duel between Croatia and the Czech Republic after debuting with the duel between France and Germany. It is the culmination of a great season where he has played a huge role in UEFA. Not surprisingly, Del Cerro will be fourth in the two great continental events this season. It already was in the last Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea. And now this great appointment of the Eurocup.