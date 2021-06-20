Controversial defeat of Jonathan Castaño in Portugal

Zaragoza Jonathan Castaño (3-16-1, 2 KO) fought yesterday afternoon in Matosinhos (Portugal) in a fight that was going to be six rounds.

In the end they changed his rival, Octavio Pudivitr, for Paulo Moreira (2-0, 0 KO), and the distance of four rounds.

Despite the fact that Castaño, according to his team’s testimony, was far superior to the Portuguese Moreira, who was making his second fight, the judges gave the local fighter the victory.

Castaño achieved a good victory against Toledo Adam Trenado in February, to later lose to Fernando Jaquero placeholder image Y Eusebio Arias for points.

Now, in his fourth fight of the year, he is 1-3 partial.