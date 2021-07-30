Controversial defeat of boxer Reyes Pla against Julio César la Cruz in Tokyo

This was not the Friday dreamed of by Spanish boxing, which was faced with a historic opportunity, that of securing at least one bronze in the two bouts scheduled for today, that of Gazi khalidov and that of Enmanuel Reyes Pla, waiting for what happens this Saturday with Gabriel Escobar in his round of 16 fight.

If in the early morning fight Spanish time of Gazi Jalidov the defeat of the Spanish boxer against Imam Khataev It was clear, not the one of Enmanuel Reyes Pla in view of Julius Caesar the Cross. Reyes Pla, silver in the past Paris pre-Olympic of the month of June, it seemed from the beginning the clearest option of medal for Spanish boxing, but after a tight fight it could not be. There were those who did see the Spanish boxer as the winner, but others did not see it so clearly, especially the affected person himself, who after getting out of the ring, still with the revolutions at a thousand per hour, declared: “I feel like a winner, this has taken him to the field politician ”, insinuating that once again Cuban boxing was rewarded unfairly.

It was already expected that sparks will fly in this fight, for when both were already measured in their day in the National Championship of Cuba years ago, with a victory for La Cruz, which began to open the doors of the island’s exit to Reyes Pla, who decided to try his luck in Spain.

The truth is that the fight (agreed at the distance of three rounds of three minutes, as established by the Olympic regulations) was a seesaw for both, with options for both, but in summary it can be said that the first and third assault were for the Cuban and the second for the Spanish.

First round of scoring

The first has been very close, with Reyes Pla trying to impose the middle distance thanks to his greater size and La Cruz putting in a hand. It was one of those classic first scoring rounds, studied by the rival, that four judges gave it to the Cuban and one to the Spanish, a perhaps excessive difference.

From the corner they told Reyes Pla that he had to take a step forward if he wanted to win and he did so, winning it clearly, getting good hands and controlling. There was no discussion and this round clearly fell on Reyes Pla’s side.

Therefore, everything had to be decided in the third. It was all or nothing. From the Cuban’s corner they warned him that he had to accelerate his actions. The Spanish came out brave, daring, but in the last ninety seconds of the assault Reyes Pla fell a bit down, which his opponent took advantage of and what the judges saw, who gave the Rio 2016 Olympic Champion In -81 kg gained by unanimous decision of this fight, having Reyes Pla to settle for the Olympic diploma.

Too bad for Reyes Pla, who was unable throughout the three rounds to box as he wanted from the middle distance, given his greater corpulence, which weighed on the decision of the judges in favor of the Olympic champion from Rio 20’16 in – 81 kg.

Now, the only bullet in the chamber for Spanish boxing at the Tokyo Games has it Gabriel Escobar, who this Saturday is measured against the Bulgarian Daniel Asenov at -52 kg in the round of 16. It will be a complicated quarter-final match, they both know each other well, although Gabriel beat him the last time they met in a ring, in the 2019 European Championship.

