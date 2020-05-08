         Controversial billionaire military contract pits Amazon against Trump and Microsoft in both media and court

Last October, Microsoft rose as the winner in its fight with Amazon to get the ‘JEDI’ contract, a juicy project of the US Department of Defense through which it became a provider of cloud infrastructure for the largest military machinery on the planet.

The competition between the two technology giants was extremely tough, because no less than $ 10 billion was at stake over the next 10 years, an amount that could shift the balance of power within the cloud industry.

And the conclusion was even harder for Amazon, given that analysts favored the company founded by Jeff Bezos because of its strong leadership in the field of ‘cloud’ thanks to Amazon Web Services.

November 2019: Amazon blames Trump

However, those analysts were failing to pay attention to the political dimension of the process: It is known that Trump frowns on the treatment he receives from the Washington Post, the newspaper owned by Bezos; not to mention their views on Amazon’s tax strategy.

So, a few days after the contract was awarded to the Redmond ones, Amazon denounced in court that the process had been flawed by Trump’s direct intervention for, in his own words (those of Trump and those of the complaint) “fuck Amazon”.

According to the brief submitted by Amazon,

“An in-depth review of the award reveals outrageous errors at almost every assessment point, from ignoring the unique strengths of the Amazon Web Services proposal to overlooking clear deficiencies in Microsoft’s proposal in meeting technical requirements ” “These errors demonstrate that President Trump’s message has had the predictable effect it was intended to have.”

And so, last February, a federal judge suspended the contract until further notice by the courts; after which Amazon asked to be able to question Donald Trump and several high-ranking Pentagon officials.

May 2020: Microsoft blames Amazon

However, in the last days Microsoft, which until now played the role of ‘collateral damage’ in the battle between Trump and Amazon, has joined the fray.

Thus, Microsoft executive Frank X. Shaw has criticized on his blog the possibility, which he considers quite feasible, that Amazon’s complaints force the process to start again, and pointed out more commercial than political reasons to explain what is happening.

The descriptive headline of his article well summarized his position: “Make an expensive offer, lose and try again: Amazon continues to push for a new JEDI to be called. “

“Amazon was the only one to make the decision to make an expensive offer, but is now looking for ways to avoid the consequences of its own poor business decisions. […] No one forced them to ask for that much. “ “The only thing that is certain about Amazon’s latest complaint is that it will force American fighters to wait even longer to get the 21st century technology they need, thereby perpetuating Amazon’s record of putting their own interests ahead of others.”

