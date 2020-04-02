Faustino Asprilla, former Colombian footballer who played the World from 1994 and 1998, has ensured that going to donate 100,000 condoms during the coronavirus quarantine: «I had a lot of condoms left in my house and I want them to help me spend them … because it is very difficult for me to spend them all ».

“Suddenly filling up with children with this virus does not work”, pointed out the coffee grower, who since 2016 has been the owner of the prophylactic brand ‘Condoms Tino’.

«I only have 3,580,000 condoms left in inventory until we can reopen the factory, and to help with the population I am going to give a condom for the purchase of a box of three, “added the former player from Parma and Newcastle, among others.