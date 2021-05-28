The Road Safety Prosecutor’s Office now urges the police forces with traffic powers to increase blood alcohol and speed controls, especially so that the new limits of 30 km / h in the city are met.

May 28, 2021 (2:20 p.m. CET)

Controls, war on alcohol and more fines from 30 km / h: what the Prosecutor’s Office orders the police.

Open war at speed. After new regulations that came into force on May 11, in which the DGT established new speed limits between 20 and 50 km / h in the city, depending on the type of street, now everything indicates that we have already entered the second stage of the change in regulation: that of the radars to control all these new and restrictive limits are met.

So at least the Prosecutor of the Road Safety Coordinator Chamber, Bartolomé Vargas, through a press conference in which yesterday he confirmed new actions in traffic control. Among the initiatives carried out is, especially a “new Office aimed at Policemen with competences in traffic matters what for increase speed and breathalyzer controls, since alcohol is involved in 25 percent of all fatalities in traffic accidents ”.

More radars and fines for 30 km / h limits

However, following this generic request, the Prosecutor’s Office has made a request much more concrete after the entry into force of the speed of 30 km / h on most urban roads. The institution considers it essential to increase speed controls so that they can be complied with, ensuring that “administrative and criminal sanctions have an educational and preventive effect, along with the necessary public awareness.” The Office already has the Police.

In the same way, request criminal penalties if you exceed more than 60 km / h (Going to more than 90 with these new limits), trying to raise awareness through the message that “radars are not tax collection, they are protective of drivers and avoid multiple tragedies,” says Vargas.

The District Attorney Security Coordinator Via alert of a rebound in the accident rate registered in Spain after the end of the State of Alarm, ensuring that “society is leaving the nightmare of the pandemic, to enter the nightmare of deaths on the roads.”

Attestation of alcohol crime

In the same Office sent to the Police, Vargas urges all security forces to raise a crime report when it is found that the driver has an alcohol level between 0.40 mg / l and 0.60 mg / l. As announced, this Official Letter is based on Supreme Court ruling 292/2020 of June 10.

By last, the Road Safety Prosecutor’s Office has also wanted to issue a warning on “the improper use of applications to detect speed controls or drugs, or to know the location of radars.” Vargas confirms that he is already working on a strategy to sanction this practice and that it will materialize in a upcoming legislative reform proposal.