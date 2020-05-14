New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned today that “controlling the virus is much slower than its expansion”, while the state – which became the epicenter of the coronaviurs pandemic in the United States – registered for the second consecutive day a balance daily deaths less than 200.

“If we look at the curve we can see how fast it went up and how slow it is going down. Controlling the virus is much slower than its expansion,” Cuomo explained in his daily conference, in an attempt to ask for patience, given the constant requests from the White House, businessmen and citizens to reopen the economy and return to common life.

More than 27,200 people have died in New York state in the past two and a half months and, although the numbers have started to drop are still high: 196 died on Monday and 165 yesterday, Cuomo reported today, according to the EFE news agency.

A similar, slow decline is seen in infections, hospitalizations, and admissions to intensive care.

Contrary to much of the country, Cuomo reiterated today that he will not enable a reopening of the state – except for three northern counties with few cases – until the figures do not drop any further and the gradual reduction in cases and deaths continues.

The opposite case is seen in other states, such as Florida, where the infected and the deceased continue to grow at an accelerated rate.

The government announced that the state exceeded 42,400 cases and 1,800 deaths. However, most districts are already undergoing some level of reopening.

Florida is one of the states where the increase in unemployment has been seen the most and, therefore, Governor Ron DeSantis tries to get the economy working again, as proposed by the president and his ally, Donald Trump.

Amid this political tension over reopens and possible outbreaks, the Trump administration’s initial management of the pandemic continues to be questioned.

Tomorrow, Thursday, Rick Bright, a former Health Department official, who was removed from office amid the pandemic, and then filed a formal complaint within the government against his bosses for not having heard their alerts about the size of the coronavirus and not having prepared in time.

CNN today published part of the statement that Bright will make tomorrow and announced that it will highlight the refusal of the Trump government to prepare a national response to the pandemic, instead of holding the governors of each state accountable.

“Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a coordinated and science-based national response, I fear that the pandemic will be much worse and will last much longer, and will cause an unprecedented number of deaths and diseases,” the text said. broadcast on the channel.

In this context, the National Association of Governors (NGA) asked in a statement to Congress legislators to “leave partisanship aside” and approve a fiscal support of 500 million dollars so that the federal states can guarantee healthcare for the most vulnerable people.

“State governors are counting on our leaders in Washington to agree and approve critical priorities that support states and territories during the pandemic, which will allow the United States to get going again,” the document says.

“Fiscal relief is urgent and must be a top priority” because otherwise “states will be forced to make adjustments that will devastate the essential services on which the American people depend and destroy the economic recovery even before it is produce, ”adds the text signed by Democrat Cuomo and his Republican colleague from Maryland, Larry Hogan.

