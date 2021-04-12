“Controlling him was a crime”, “he lost the day after a control”, the serious insinuations of the former French doping chief against Nadal

Serious statements by the former head of the French Anti-Doping Agency between 2006 and 2015, Jean-Pierre Verdy. The former leader has told L’Equipe in an interview how in 2009 they decided to do a surprise drug test and Nadal and his environment did not take it very well.

“Controlling him was a crime of lese majesty. In 2009 it was the only time we allowed ourselves to do surprise controls. In Bercy we were able to do them on 7 tennis players: 3 French, 3 German and 1 Spanish. With the French and Germans we had no problem. The same did not happen with Spanish“, Explain.

Verdy then tells how Toni Nadal reacted to such a test: “From the first moment the doctor Samir Mesbahi, Nadal and his environment were very hostile. Toni Nadal filled me with insults with a good French for having ordered the control. ‘This is a scandal,’ he shouted, “he says.

And he goes even further, with surprising insinuations: “In any case, I hope it wasn’t because of our intervention that Nadal clearly fell against Djokovic the next day. In fact, Nadal also lost the day after a control at Roland Garros, in the round of 16 against Soderling“, he comments,

Verdy has written a book in which he talks about his time at the forefront of the fight against doping and about which his accusations to Lance Armstrong have transcended: “He is the best scam. With complicity at all levels. He received special treatment. Many told me that I should not attack the legends, that I would find myself alone. But I think he had a motor on the bike. “