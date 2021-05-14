Control your Samsung Galaxy Buds headphones from your PC with this app

If you have Samsung Galaxy Buds and a Windows 10 computer, you need this application.

If you have some Samsung Bluetooth headphones like the Galaxy Buds Pro, and you also use Windows 10 on your computer, now you have the possibility to control headphone settings from PC.

Samsung has launched a new app for Windows, which gives Galaxy Buds users the ability to modify headphone settings through the computer. It is available on any Windows 10 computer, as well as the HoloLens and the Microsoft Surface Hub.

last

You can now download the Galaxy Buds app on your Windows 10 PC

Even if third-party tools already existed that allowed you to control the settings of the Galaxy Buds headphones from the computer, it has not been until now when Samsung has released an official version.

Broadly speaking, it is a version that simulates the Android application, with an interface practically traced to that of the Galaxy Wearable app, and the same options.

The application is especially light, with a weight less than 20 megabytes. For now, yes, only compatible with Samsung Galaxy Buds ProAlthough the app itself indicates that support will be added for the Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds + and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in the future.

Among the options available are the possibility of change the intensity level of noise cancellation headphones that include this feature, the option to enable or disable the voice detection, an equalizer, and other options. It is also possible Check and update the firmware of the headphones through the computer.

The application can be download completely free on any Windows 10 computer, and it’s available from the Microsoft Store.

Related topics: Headphones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all