It is possible to ask Cortana a lot of things, to know what the weather is like, the result of a football match, to tell us a joke, etc. However, far from all these curious skills, the truth is that we can use the Windows 10 wizard to make our day more productive. And it is that we can also ask Cortana to make some change in the system settings or to open an application at a certain time.

Ask Cortana to do something in Windows 10

In order to ask the assistant to perform a lake in the system for us with the voice, the first thing is have Cortana properly activated and configured. To do this, simply open the system configuration page and access the option named after the wizard.

That is where we will indicate if we want to allow Cortana to respond to us by saying “Hi Cortana”, if we want the assistant to listen to our commands when we press the keyboard shortcut Win + C, if we want it to be available on the lock screen or if we want to allow the assistant to have access to our calendar, email, messages, etc. With all this activated and configured to our liking, we can start using the wizard without any problem.

Therefore, the only thing we have to do to request Cortana to do something on our computer is to put the assistant on listening by using the voice command “Hello Cortana” or with the Win + C keyboard shortcut and request the assistant to that we want with the corresponding command. For example:

We say “Hi Cortana” or Win + C.

The wizard will automatically be activated and the Cortana window will be shown to us.

Next, we use the command “Open Google Chrome” We can indicate the name of the application that we want to open.

If you have understood us correctly, the assistant himself will tell us … “Alright, opening Google Chrome”

At that moment, we will see how a new browser window or the indicated application opens on our desktop.

Windows 10 voice recognition

Although Cortana generated quite a lot of curiosity among the users of the system, the truth is that some privacy problems immediately came to light when using the assistant on our PC. This caused many to choose to disable the wizard entirely in Windows 10.

Therefore, to be able to open applications or request other actions to the system with the voice if we have Cortana deactivated, we will have no choice but to resort to some voice recognition tool. In this sense, in addition to the wizard itself, Windows 10 has a pre-installed voice recognition application. His name is Windows speech recognition and we can open it by simply typing your name in the system search.

This will show us a small window at the top of our screen where a microphone icon will appear. To activate it, all we have to do is say “Activate the microphone” At that time, it will go into listening mode and we can already tell you if we want to open a certain application or perform any other type of action on the system. For example, we can say: Open Google Chrome. Automatically, we will see how a new browser window or the indicated program opens.

Common voice recognition commands

Below, we show some of the most used actions and the commands that we must use with the voice recognition of Windows 10 to execute them:

Open Home: Start

Take an action in an application: Right click, press Windows + Z, press Ctrl B

Select an item by name: File, Home, View

Select an item or icon: Click Recycle Bin, click Computer, click file name

Double-click an item: Double-click Recycle Bin, Double-click Computer, Double-click Filename

Switch to an open application: Change to Paint, change to WordPad, change to program name, change application

Scroll in one direction: Scroll up, scroll down, scroll left, scroll right

Insert a new paragraph or line break in a document: New paragraph, new line

Select a word from a document: Select word

Select a word and start correcting it: Correct word

Select and delete specific words: Delete word

Show a list of applicable commands: What can I say?

Update the list of currently available voice commands: Update voice commands

Activate listening mode: Start listening

Deactivate listening mode: To stop listening

Move the voice recognition microphone bar away: Move voice recognition

Minimize the microphone bar: Minimize speech recognition

Minimize all windows to show desktop: Show desktop

Select an item whose name you don’t know: Show numbers (numbers will appear on the screen for all the elements of the active window; say the number that corresponds to the element to select it).

Select a numbered item: 19 Accept, 5 Accept

Double-click on a numbered item: Double-click 19, double-click 5

Right-click on a numbered item: Right-click 19, right-click 5

Open an application: Open Paint, open WordPad, open application name

Switch to an open application: Switch to Paint, switch to WordPad, switch to application name, switch application

Close an application: Close this, close Word, close Documents

Minimize: Minimize this, minimize Word, minimize Documents

Maximize: Maximize This, Maximize Paint, Maximize Documents

Restore: Restore this, restore Word, restore documents

Cut: Cut that, cut

Copy: Copy that, copy

Paste: Paste

Remove: Delete that, delete

Undo: Undo that, cross that out, undo

Scroll in one direction: Scroll up, scroll down, scroll right, scroll left

Scroll an exact distance in number of pages: Scroll down 2 pages, scroll up 10 pages

Scroll an exact distance in other units: Scroll up 5, scroll down 7

Go to a field in a form or application: Go to field name, go to Subject, go to Address, go to CC

Using third-party applications

We can also use third-party applications, now, in this case, it is normal that we have to scratch our pockets if we want to use a good voice recognition application that allows us to control Windows 10 by voice, execute tasks or dictate text with a good result.

In this sense, one of the best speech recognition software is Dragon NaturallySpeaking, a tool from Nuance and which is ranked as one of the best speech recognition applications. It is capable of recognizing the dictation in different languages ​​with a correct interpretation of the words, it allows to make publications on social networks, send email messages, search from the browser or open applications in the system.

Now, to be able to use Dragon NaturallySpeaking we will have no choice but to buy a license whose cost is around 100 euros.