The image that brands project on their consumers is important to stay in their minds and make the “seller-consumer” relationship succeed.

He believes that 90 percent of the decisions we make are subconsciously and that only 10 percent are truly conscious decisions, according to E.Punset. This is the same when making a purchase, as it can be influenced by different means.

This technique is one of the most widely used in neuromarketing for its low cost, these research techniques to collect data to infer emotional involvement with what is observed in the test.

For this process, technology plays a great role since eye tracking uses high-speed cameras to track the movement of eye cells, dilating the pupil and blinking.

This information allows knowing the visual routes of the subjects and creating maps where the view is constantly paused to know the tastes of the consumer. From this you can create analysis of brochures and other printed originals or web pages.

How to know and reach my consumer?

The culture of creating a database or collecting information related to consumer tastes or lifestyles, offering a better service or product. So it is the use of these new technologies that helps a brand personalize its image.

He believes that ICTs have facilitated access to information and to carry out electronic transactions, only in 2005 did it go from 25.1 percent of users who make transactions to 27.3 percent in 2006.

The fundamental elements in this strategy are the consumer, the company and the relationship between them.

Purchases are evolving:

The seller-client relationship is strengthened when the consumer feels committed. 64 percent of consumers usually make a purchase with a specific brand in mind, which develops loyalty relationships that are reflected in sales.

The buying path of consumers is moving to the edge of channels, a priority for suppliers, according to Content Shoppers, the increase in the point of sale for the consumer to use up to eight channels of communication with companies.

Today up to 41 percent of consumers use mobile wallet, 37 percent use social networks and 22 percent use messaging applications.

But also consider that according to the Ironpaper portal, 43 percent of purchase decisions are influenced by Facebook, this social network currently has 2, 320 million users, according to Statista.

