Control session to the Government marked by accusations of “chaos” in the management of the end of the state of alarm

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has faced this Wednesday a tense Plenary of Congress and a barrage of criticism of the opposition due to the “legal chaos” that has caused the end of the state of alarm without a regulatory umbrella that covers all the Communities.

“Do you feel supported by the Spanish?“It was the first question that Sánchez has faced on behalf of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, who has asked that his legal plan for a pandemic law be approved and that a debate on the state of the nation be convened.

The president of the Executive, to questions d, the ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, has assured that there are 32 months of legislature to get out of the pandemic with vaccination, to work for the economic recovery of Spain in the fairest way possible.

Control session to the Government frayed by the chaos in the management of the end of the state of alarm