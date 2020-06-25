Along with WWDC Apple has announced some changes in how you apply the rules of the App Store and the update system. Thanks to these changes, developers will be able to suggest changes to the rules to Apple and will be able to update errors in apps while they are under review.

More and better communication between Apple and developers

In the framework of the WWDC20, which for the first time in 31 years has been held virtually, Apple has had to make changes in some Labs and specific meetings. Traditionally, the App Store Lab allowed inform and prioritize the new features and policies of the App Store. This year, like the rest of WWDC, this activity will be done online. Apple states it in the following terms:

During WWDC20, Apple is also launching an online version of the App Store Lab to further support Apple’s developer community across all its platforms. In the past, the App Store classroom lab has helped inform and prioritize the new features and capabilities of the App Store, as well as updates to App Store policies. This year, developers are encouraged to share their thoughts in the virtual lab or through an additional survey channel that will collect proposals until June 26. Now in its fourth year, the survey reaches half a million developers and represents a critical feedback path for improvements leading to App Store development services, such as TestFlight public links and responsiveness. to customer reviews.

Along with this new session, Apple also invites developers to share your feedback after June 26th through development forums. In these forums, developers can share tips for Apple to continue implementing the necessary changes and continue to improve the App Store experience for the entire development community.

In addition, Apple will implement a couple of changes this summer. The first in relation to the App Store guide, where developers can now propose changes to the guide itself. The second on the corrections of errors of apps that are in the App Store, but that do not comply with any rule. Apple explains it like this:

Additionally, two changes are coming to the app review process and will be implemented this summer. First, developers will not only be able to appeal decisions about whether an application violates a certain rule in the App Store Review Rules, but they will also have a mechanism to challenge the rule itself. Second, for apps already in the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed any longer for rule violations, except for those related to legal issues. Instead, developers will be able to address the issue in their next submission.

New notifications for refunds

One of the innovations that some developers requested is a system to know when customers request and receive a refund for an in-app purchase. In this regard, Apple has implemented a notification system that informs developers so that they can, if necessary, revoke access to the purchase content as well as alert the user of what the change implies.

It is clear that Apple attaches great importance to developer feedback on the App Store. At the end of the day it is an ecosystem where the three parties, Apple, developers and users, cooperate so that it continues to be the best app store in the world.

