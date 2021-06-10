Control of human behavior through sonothermogenetics

Recent research is the first to show that sonothermogenetics can control behavior by noninvasively stimulating specific sites deep in the brain.

In recent years, the use of deep brain stimulation in treating neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy has achieved some success.

However, this class of therapy requires the surgical implantation of a device.

A multidisciplinary team from Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States, has developed a new brain stimulation technique using ultrasound that is capable of turning on and off specific types of neurons in the brain and precisely control motor activity without the surgical implantation of a device.

The team, led by Hong Chen, is the first to provide direct evidence of non-invasive and specific neuron activation of the chosen cell type in the brain of a mammal, by combining genetics and the heating effect induced by ultrasound, which which has given rise to the name “Sonothermogenetics”.

This is also the first research to show that the combination of ultrasound and genetics can efficiently control various facets of an individual’s behavior by stimulating specific targets within the brain, even though they are found quite deep.

Hong Chen’s lab has shown for the first time that sonothermogenetics can control behavior by stimulating specific targets deep within the brain. (Image: Chen Ultrasound Lab)

Using a mouse model, Chen and his colleagues delivered a viral construct containing TRPV1 ion channels to genetically selected neurons.

They then applied a small burst of heat generated through a precisely focused low-intensity ultrasound to targeted neurons in the brain. The ultrasound was delivered with a portable device. The heat, just a few degrees above body temperature, activated the TRPV1 ion channel, which acted as a switch to turn neurons on or off. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)