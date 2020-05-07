Mike Trout has the highest contract signed in MLB history | Masterpress / .

$ 200 million contracts in MLB have become increasingly common. In fact, you could say $ 300 million is the new bar.

However, the $ 200 million club remains exclusive and only 20 players are part.

MLB’s Top 20 Contractual Commitments: Mike Trout signed for $ 426.5 million. Bryce Harper will earn $ 330 million. Giancarlo Stanton signed for 13 seasons with the Miami Marlins for $ 325 million, but the New York Yankees took over the contract.

Gerrit Cole signed his signature with the Yankees for $ 324 million. He follows, Manny Machado with $ 300 million with the San Diego Padres.

Nolan Arenado with the Colorado Rockies for $ 260 million. Miguel Cabrera for $ 248 million with the Detroit Tigers and Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals for $ 245 million.

The next 10 are spread like this: Anthony Rendon (Angels, $ 245 million), Albert Pujols (Angels $ 240), Robinson Cano (Mariners $ 240), Joey Votto (Reds, $ 225), David Price (Red Sox, $ 217) , Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers, $ 215), Christian Yelich (Brewers, $ 215), Prince Fielder (Tigers, $ 214), Max Scherzer (Nationals, $ 210) and Zack Greinke (Jingle Bells, $ 206.5).