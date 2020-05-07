Mike Trout has the highest contract signed in MLB history | Masterpress / .
$ 200 million contracts in MLB have become increasingly common. In fact, you could say $ 300 million is the new bar.
However, the $ 200 million club remains exclusive and only 20 players are part.
MLB’s Top 20 Contractual Commitments: Mike Trout signed for $ 426.5 million. Bryce Harper will earn $ 330 million. Giancarlo Stanton signed for 13 seasons with the Miami Marlins for $ 325 million, but the New York Yankees took over the contract.
Worst contracts in baseball
1) Stanton
2) Harper
3) Cabrera
4) Hosmer
5) vote
6) Machado
7) Cano
8) Heyward
9) C. Davis
10) Pujols
ALL BATTERS
11) Strasburg
12) Myers
13) Longoria
14) Upton
15) Cueto
20) Hicks
21) Ellsbury
Gerrit Cole signed his signature with the Yankees for $ 324 million. He follows, Manny Machado with $ 300 million with the San Diego Padres.
Nolan Arenado with the Colorado Rockies for $ 260 million. Miguel Cabrera for $ 248 million with the Detroit Tigers and Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals for $ 245 million.
The next 10 are spread like this: Anthony Rendon (Angels, $ 245 million), Albert Pujols (Angels $ 240), Robinson Cano (Mariners $ 240), Joey Votto (Reds, $ 225), David Price (Red Sox, $ 217) , Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers, $ 215), Christian Yelich (Brewers, $ 215), Prince Fielder (Tigers, $ 214), Max Scherzer (Nationals, $ 210) and Zack Greinke (Jingle Bells, $ 206.5).