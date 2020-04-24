BRASILIA – Suspension of the employment contract for up to two months so far it has been the most negotiated measure between employers and workers, according to data from Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor Ministry of Economy. As of yesterday evening, 2,045,799 contracts were paused, 58.3% of the total 3.5 million individual and collective negotiations registered by the government.

The second most used measure was the reduction of hours and wages by 50%, with 562,599 contracts in this situation, or 16% of the total. The most drastic cut, of 70%, was that negotiated in another 424,157 contracts. The reduction of 25% was registered for 311,975 Brazilian workers.

Another 167,069 intermittent workers with inactive contracts will receive the emergency benefit.

Most of the negotiations were made between workers and companies with annual gross revenue below R $ 4.8 million.

According to the Secretariat, more than 569 thousand employers have already resorted to negotiations with workers to reduce hours and wages or suspend the contract during the new coronavirus crisis. Agreements already sealed will generate a payment of R $ 6.98 billion in emergency benefits workers to make up for part of the loss in income.

The government forecast is that 24.5 million contracts will be the target of negotiation to reduce working hours and wages or contract suspension, generating the benefit payment. Total spending is expected to reach R $ 51.2 billion.

Most of the negotiations (2,074,127, or 59% of the total) was made between workers and companies with annual gross revenue below R $ 4.8 million, that is, who are part of the Simples Nacional regime. Another 1,210,710 agreements (34%) involved companies with annual gross revenue greater than R $ 4.8 million.

A smaller part, of 226,762 hits (6%), involved domestic workers and workers from the Register of Economic Activity of Individuals (CAEPF).

According to the Secretariat, the states that registered the largest number of benefits until last night were São Paulo (29.8%), Rio de Janeiro (10.8%), Minas Gerais (9.8%), Rio Grande do Sul (5.5%) and Paraná (5.4%).

The government measure allows a workload reduction of 25%, 50% or 70%, with a proportional cut in salary, for up to three months. It is also possible to suspend the contract for up to two months. In all cases, the government will pay part of the unemployment insurance to which the worker would be entitled.

Individual negotiations are valid for workers with a formal contract and who receive up to R $ 3,135 or who have higher education and earn above R $ 12,202.12. Those with intermediate wages can also negotiate individually to reduce 25% of the workday and wages, but depend on collective agreements, negotiated by the unions of the categories, for more radical changes in the contract.

Today the insurance portion ranges from R $ 1,045 to R $ 1,813.03. In the reduction of hours, the government pays the same percentage of the cut (25%, 50% or 70%) calculated on the insurance. Upon suspension of the contract, the government pays 70% of the insurance, in case of employees of large companies, or 100%, in the case of workers in small and medium companies.

In the sum of the wage share and the part paid by the government, no worker will receive less than a minimum wage.

