Continuous Market: Tubos Reunidos, among the largest in the market

Tubos Reunidos is to the Continuous Market in 2021 what Urbas or Berkeley Energía were in the past year. A value that, without initially having wickers for it, becomes one of the stars of the year. Although this is not entirely accurate because on a single day last October, specifically the 12th, It was revalued by 118%, in that world of the chicharro that the “penny stocks” star. Although at the end of the year the balance was reduced to 6.5% due to the art of speculation, which also in these uncertain times has a lot to say in the market.

And it seems that there is nothing like waiting for a rescue from SEPI to become the leading figure on the Spanish stock market. Look what happened with Duro Felguera, although in the end after the news, his path has been clearly downward and his relief has been taken by Tubos Reunidos.

This movement from the technical point of view is completed with the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, which tell us that the value raises the total score to a 9 from 8.5. The trend is upward in the medium and long term, the overall moment is slow and fast positive and the volume of business is increasing, both in the medium and long term. While on the negative side we find volatility, in the medium and long term, measured in terms of its amplitude range, which is increasing.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.



In its stock chart we see how the stock continues to recover positions, cwith advances of 3% in the last two sessions and gains of 5.77% since last March 24. Since the beginning of the year, the value has risen by 111% and since the lows of March last year, at the height of the pandemic, it has recovered no less than 305%.



Just a few days ago from IG, the analyst Sergio Ávila highlighted that “the shares of Tubos Reunidos have risen to 380.41% from the lows of September last year where the recovery began, a recovery that accelerated in February after present their results for the full year of 2020 ”.

He also added that “after generating a double top at levels of 0.51 euros, on April 7 a corrective process began in which the action is currently plunged, the loss of the minimum between maximums accelerates sales and now the first Fibonacci level that you could visit is at 0.39 euros ”.

Let us remember that Tubos Reunidos requested public assistance through SEPI, on February 26, for the value of 115 million euros after losing more than 100 last year and facing an exercise like the present in a sea of ​​doubts after the stoppage of more than half of the contracted projects.

