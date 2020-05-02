Equities continue to perform well at the beginning of the year, favored by the perception that the most present uncertainties are being cleared with the signing of the first phase of the agreement between the US and China and the cooling of tensions between the US and Iran. In addition, this rise is supported by macro data that shows a good tone in the US and confirms that the Chinese economy is not slowing down more than expected. On the other hand, the start of the earnings season in the US has reflected the great moment of investment banking, with almost all the main banks exceeding expectations and registering very high growth levels. This combination of factors has led the S&P 500 to set new record highs, exceeding the quota of 3,300 points, with the technology sector also as the main protagonist. It should be noted that this past week, Alphabet, Google’s parent, has joined Apple and Microsoft as the only companies in the American market that exceed the trillion (Spanish) dollars of market capitalization.

The explanation for so much rise on the left side of the Atlantic (and less on the right), we have at the beginning of the 4T earnings season in the US, with investment banking being the main protagonist (for not having interest rates in negative). In general terms, the banking results have been very positive. Several of them, among which we highlight Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Citigroup and BlackRock, far exceeded the estimates and Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo fell below. We highlight the great moment of American investment banking, which has achieved very significant growth levels in 4Q in all business areas: fixed and variable income trading and investment banking, although we see more than reasonable that this growth moderate significantly for 2020. So far only 35 companies have published their figures (7% of the total). 69% has exceeded the income forecast (31% below) and 74% in EPS (20% defaulting). Revenues are growing + 3.5% and EPS + 1.8% vs. 4Q 18.

As for our vision of the markets, the sharp rises in the stock markets in recent weeks to record highs in the US. and one year in Europe, with still some doubts about the evolution of macro data (mainly Europe) and the geopolitical situation itself, reaffirms us in our vision of complacent markets, and although we think that the stock market is the asset that presents the best medium-term risk-return binomial, we need to see a clear floor in the cyclical deterioration and real compliance in the trade agreement before taking a more constructive stance, so we continue with a defensive bias in our portfolios waiting for better points of entry.

We recall our vision for 2020, where we think that excess liquidity leads to relativizing geopolitical risk and where the main conclusions are:

First: improvement in the perception of the economic cycle before the signing of the 1st phase of the US-China trade agreement (January 15, 2020) and when the worst Brexit scenario (exit without agreement) was ruled out. Second: the floor in European manufacturing remains to be confirmed (December PMIs worsen in the Eurozone after two consecutive months of recovery) and 2nd phase negotiations will be more complicated. Third: increased US-Iran geopolitical risk due to: potential disruption in the supply of crude oil, but the conciliatory tone of both sides and excess liquidity lead investors to relativize risk. Fourth: central bank purchases and moderate growth prevent a substantial rebound in IRRs. Upcoming meetings: ECB January 23, Fed January 29. No expected changes (“wait and see”). Fifth: at the political level we have the growing support for Trump, Spain with his coalition government and dubious governance and therefore pending the future of the current government coalition. Sixth: 4Q19 results of the S&P 500, with sales + 4% e and EPS -0.6% e, where a point and end to the trade war is being assumed. So the question is: Are reasonable double-digit EPS growths for 2020 reasonable? The evolution of the cycle will tell, but until you see its turning point, you have to be careful.