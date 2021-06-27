Continuist or revolutionary? The new Dacia Duster 2022 and its design change

The second generation Dacia Duster has undergone a major overhaul. A facelift that will allow you to face the rest of your commercial life that lies ahead. This comparison of the new model with the salient, reveals how the exterior and interior design of the Dacia SUV has changed.

The new Dacia Duster has been presented in society. The second generation of the successful and popular SUV Dacia has received a major facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow you to face the rest of your business life ahead of you as a preliminary step to a comprehensive renovation. The Duster has released many new features. Among them, a new exterior design.

Are we facing a mere evolution of the outgoing model or have radical changes been made? This comparison of new Duster With the model that we can still find in our dealerships and that will soon be no longer available, it allows us to discover the most relevant aesthetic novelties. Let’s put both models face to face and discover how one of the best cheap SUVs on the market has changed.

On the left the front of the new Dacia Duster 2022. New headlights and grill

Dacia Duster 2022, an update to continue in the gap



We must start from the basis of the type of update we are facing. The Duster has suffered a “facelift”, a mid-cycle tune-up. Traditionally, these types of updates do not present really radical changes. And the vast majority of aesthetic modifications are concentrated in the front. Let’s take a look at the front of the new Duster.

The Romanian firm has set a very clear objective. Adapt the Duster to your new design language. To do this, it has made some important adjustments. Dacia has renewed the light clusters and now they sport the new light signature in the form of the letter Y. In addition, they use LED technology. Similarly, the grill has been revised to be in line with the rest of the brand’s new models.

If we go to the side view, we will also find changes. There are available new tire designs in 16 and 17 inch sizes. And although it is not something decisive, it should also be noted that a new color for the body has been added. It’s about the Arizona Orange.

On the left behind the new Dacia Duster. In the rear the changes are minor

The interior of the Dacia Duster has been improved



Finishing our tour of the outside behind, there are two key elements. On the one hand, the taillights that, although they retain their exterior shape, the interior layout has been modified to release a new light signature. In addition, the roof spoiler has been redesigned to improve efficiency.

Is there any news inside? If we venture into the passenger compartment, we will realize how Dacia has used resources to improve life on board the Duster. On the one hand, the front seats have been updated. The upholstery is brand new and the headrests are also new. The brand emphasizes that these headrests are more ergonomic.

The front center armrest is also new. It integrates a closed compartment to store objects and has two USB sockets for recharging mobile devices. And as if that were not enough, the more equipped versions boast a new 8-inch touch screen to operate the new infotainment system. The Duster 2022 is a more connected car.