The Nintendo game will soon accumulate 5 million copies in Japan alone.

By Mario Gmez / June 11, 2020, 20: 4013 comments

The charming Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been leading the charts sales in Japan since its release practically every week, so at this point we are not surprised that the game keeps the pulse once again, even in the face of a couple of minor developments that do not make a dent in their almost 100,000 new units.

More specifically, New Horizons adds 97,810 copies to the list with a total of 4,783,229 units. At this rate, it doesn’t seem like it will be long before we reach 5 million copies in the Nippon country. And as a reminder, we recently collected that the game already accumulates more than 10 million digital sales worldwide.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics by Nintendo achieves a respectable second place with more than 64,000 copies sold in its premiere, although the debut of Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure has ended with less than 12,000. As usual, Nintendo Switch dominates both in games and on consoles, although curiously the only PS4 title that has managed to sneak into the top 10 this week is The Last of Us: Remastered that comes from the hand of the TLOU 2 news on the way in the live PS5 scheduled for a few hours after this release.

Game sales (running total)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 97,810 (4,783,229)

[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) 64,443 (New)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 29,487 (986,046)

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) 16,786 (107,575)

[NSW] Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure (Arc System Works) 11,774 (New)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) 10,883 (2,976,727)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) 9,226 (3,446,650)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) 7,610 (3,718,682)

[PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Sony) 7,210 (84,971)

[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft) 7,082 (1,406,932)

Console Sales (running total)

Switch 49.009 (11.537.039)

Switch Lite 19.183 (2,285,860)

PlayStation 4 15,701 (7,608,357)

PlayStation 4 Pro 5,590 (1,545,770)

New 2DS XL (includes 2DS) 1,122 (1,718,434)

New 3DS XL 58 (5,887,618)

Xbox One X 22 (20,440)

Xbox One S 15 (93,315)

More about: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo.