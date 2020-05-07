The second phase of Family Protection Bond for the state of emergency became effective on May 1 and will be delivered until June 30, 2020. Lenín Moreno, President of Ecuador, confirmed this at the end of last week. This Executive Decree 1026 aims to help families most disadvantaged by the viral crisis caused by the coronavirus. Already in April the first phase was delivered and now it is the turn of the second.

During the first phase benefited 400,000 families and the second will be 550,000 families, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES). The bonus consists of a grant of $ 120 to be delivered in one lump sum. In the first phase, that amount was divided in two to give $ 60 in April and the other half in May.

Beneficiaries

To find out if a family is a beneficiary of the Family Protection Bonus for coronavirus, they will have to enter the official website of MIES (https://www.inclusion.gob.ec/). To enter you must meet three requirements: be Bolivian, have an identity card and have not received any other type of bonus during the state of emergency.

Steps to follow to know if I am a beneficiary

Enter the official website

Click on ‘Know if you are a beneficiary of the Family Protection Bond for the Emergency’

Click on Bond User Consultation: Pensions and Contingency

Point out that you are not a robot

Write your identity card number and click on the blue box that appears on the screen to know if you are a beneficiary or not.

Where to collect the Family Protection Bonus

The Government has enabled 10,200 banks throughout the country to be able to withdraw the economic amount. Banco del Barrio, Tu Banco Banco, Mi Vecino and Banco Here have been chosen to deliver the money to the beneficiariess. The benefits will be charged from the last number of the identity card. If it ends in 2, they can do it on 2, 12 and 22, and so on with the rest of the numbers.