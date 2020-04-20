If there were not enough disagreements between government sectors on how to deal with covid-19 and part of the population disobeying the social isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil has another challenge to control the epidemic of the new coronavirus: its continental size.

Its extension of 8.5 million square kilometers, in addition to social and regional inequalities, results in great distances between small towns in the interior – with few resources for treating the disease – and the capitals and large urban centers, where the main cities are located. hospitals and the largest number of equipment and medical professionals.

A study, led by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), predicts that the state’s health system will be overburdened in a month if there are 1% of serious cases among the total.

The survey also shows that this situation is not very different from the national one, if the same infection rate of the population is reached in the same period.

Long distances

In regions where there is little supply of beds and respirators, for example, critically ill patients will need to be directed to other cities, some up to 200 km away, that offer the necessary treatment.

Virologist Paulo Michel Roehe, from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), says that, naturally, a country the size of Brazil has control over any disease, whether epidemic or not, impaired.

“Everything is far for those who are outside the big centers”, he explains. “Health posts, medical assistance, access to medicines, adequate hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and everything related to health is complicated for those who are far from the larger municipalities. So, for these people, access to assistance will always be difficult . “

For researcher Margareth Portela, from the National School of Public Health of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the challenges in combating covid-19 are the need to face different difficulties in each location and work on multiple strategies.

“Today we have parts of the country at different times of the pandemic, with places already seeing the risk of uncontrolled spread and others where the perception of it may not yet be able to account for the threat it may pose,” he says.

‘The size of the country interferes with the authorities’ ability to act in an attempt to control the spread and impact of the disease’, says historian

Historian Anny Jackeline Torres Silveira, from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), thinks in a similar way. “The size of the country interferes with the authorities’ ability to act in an attempt to control the expansion and impact of the disease,” he says.

“Managing a health crisis in a continental country, which has historically neglected the health of the population, is not easy in times of economic boom and will certainly be even more complicated in the situation in which we find ourselves today.”

Diversity and inequality

Researcher Christovam Barcelos, from the Institute of Communication and Information in Health (ICICT, from Fiocruz), adds another obstacle to the list.

According to him, who coordinates the MonitoraCovid-19 platform, which groups and integrates data on the new coronavirus in Brazil and worldwide, the Unified Health System (SUS), created in 1988, has as its principles universality, completeness and the equity of health services, in a decentralized, hierarchical manner and with popular participation.

All of this, says Barcelos, is at stake, more than ever, in this pandemic. “How to ensure that services are offered to the population, considering the national diversity and at the same time the particularities of each place and social group?”, He asks. “This is our biggest challenge at the moment.”

Brazil’s gigantism is not, however, the only problem that makes it difficult to control the epidemic in the country. Doctor Expedito José de Albuquerque Luna, from the area of ​​epidemiology and control of communicable diseases at the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of São Paulo (USP), also points out “the different distribution of the population and wealth between the different Brazilian regions”.

“The distribution of medical-sanitary resources accompanies that of wealth”, he explains. “There is a greater concentration of health professionals and equipment (hospitals, laboratories, hospital and ICU beds) in the wealthiest regions. And within each one the distribution is also uneven, with resources concentrated in the larger cities.”

According to geographer Luiza Losco, doctoral student in the Graduate Program in Demography, at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), the biggest problem for the control of covid-19 in Brazil is the deep regional inequalities found in the country’s territorial extension , with financial, economic and health resources concentrated in a few municipalities.

“The three that have the largest number of beds are in the Southeast: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte”, he says.

She cites data from the National Register of Health Facilities, according to which, in February 2020, these three capitas had, respectively, 6,669, 4,043 and 1,816 intensive care beds (ICU). “In addition, among the 5,571 Brazilian municipalities, 4,221 have none,” he laments.

Expert says transmission can be expected to be more intense in larger cities

Researcher Helena Akemi Wada Watanabe, from the Department of Politics, Management and Health, from the School of Public Health at USP, reinforces that the “different Brazils”, or the different living conditions, impair access to information in a way that everyone really understand the consequences of the pandemic. “There are still many functional illiterates in the country”.

In addition, a large contingent has difficulty accessing drinking water, or housing conditions are unhealthy, with no possibility of keeping rooms sunny and ventilated, or allowing for home isolation.

“And then there is the financial issue, which often ends up ‘pushing’ the person out of the house in search of food,” he says. “That is why public policies on income distribution at this moment are so important.”

Given this situation, it would not be absurd to say that people are less likely to be infected in the countryside, but if they are, they have less opportunity for treatment and will have to move to larger cities.

“There is, in fact, less possibility of contamination in small cities, but only to a certain extent, since it depends on its degree of articulation with larger municipalities and large centers”, says geographer and doctor of demography Ricardo Dantas, from ICICT, from Fiocruz , in which he works in the Health System Performance Assessment project (Proadess).

That is why, he argues, it is essential to maintain social isolation and restrict travel to essential needs and services. “Another problem is if the number of infected people who need clinical beds is greater than the capacity of these small municipalities”, he warns.

“In addition, it is worth remembering that other issues that may require hospitalizations (complications of chronic diseases, accidents, assaults, among others) will not necessarily reduce during this period.”

For Luna, it can be expected that transmission will be more intense in the largest cities, which may mean a shorter duration of this first wave of the pandemic, depending also on the greater or lesser adherence to measures of social distance.

“There should be a greater concentration of serious cases in large centers, but with better opportunities for highly complex care, which can contribute to a reduction in the lethality of the disease”, he predicts.

“In smaller cities, less risk of transmission can be expected, with more difficulty in accessing tertiary care, which can lead to greater mortality. Also remembering the great regional differences, with a greater concentration of highly complex services in large metropolises Southeast and South. ”

Ministry defends social distance

In a note, the Ministry of Health recognizes that the continental size of Brazil is a major challenge to fight the coronavirus. “We have different epidemiological scenarios in the different geographic regions of the country,” he says in a statement.

“Thus, the transmission curve can be impacted differently in each region, especially in the Southeast and South, during the seasonality of respiratory diseases, mainly related to the population density in these regions and climatic variations.”

“The Ministry of Health”, continues the note, “guides the actions according to parameters created to face the circulation of the virus in the national territory. It is necessary to clarify that the non-pharmacological recommendations are valid for the whole of Brazil, but must be adopted by the state and municipal managers according to the reality in each location.The local authorities must observe the situation in their region and modulate the actions, taking into account the epidemiological scenario, quantity of inputs, in addition to the capacity of beds and health professionals to cope to the pandemic. “

“In other words”, adds the text “it is up to the local managers to evaluate the moment to adopt the actions and the Ministry of Health is available to discuss the measures. Therefore, to avoid the circulation of the virus between the localities, as in the big centers inland, the Ministry of Health recommends social distance, however, the decision is always made by the local manager. But it is good to remember that there is no point in doing this at the peak of the curve. (…) Therefore, the time is right maintain social distance and hygiene measures, which are the most efficient weapons available to fight the virus. “

