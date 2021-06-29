Continental develops Conti CARE, intelligent tires that use cloud services to inflate or deflate on the go, constantly monitoring their pressure to always obtain the best performance.

Autopista.es for Continental

June 29, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Conti CARE, the tire that inflates on the go

The transformations that we are experiencing in recent years in terms of mobility They present us with an almost unrecognizable future that we would say impossible just a few years ago. With the implementation of the connected services and the use of the cloud As one more and more common resource in new vehicles, the possibilities and solutions are multiplying in the automobile market.

The importance of maintaining tires in good condition It is indisputable if we want to increase our safety and comfort at the wheel, but also to save good money at the end of the year or have a less harmful relationship with the environment. All these pillars and foundations stand behind Conti CARE, the new development that Continental already works with.

Continental continues to work on the evolution of its tires.

The wear of the tires is, without a doubt, the first thing to assess to decide whether or not you should change your tires. But until then, to extend their useful life and get the most out of them, it is essential that these have adequate pressure. This is key to increasing our safety, as the grip and braking figures are closely linked to the amount of air stored in our wheels. In addition, we must take into account the load that we will carry in the car, as a few extra kilograms directly affect its performance.

Conti CARE, tires that inflate on the go

With this idea in mind, Continental is working on the development of Conti CARE This project has devised some cloud-connected tires that add or lose air according to the needs of the vehicle in motion. The idea is to use them in future autonomous taxis and that these, for example, behave in one way or another depending on their speed or the load transported.

Tire pressure is actively adjusted by centrifugal pumps built into the wheel. As the vehicle accelerates, centrifugal forces within the wheel act on the pump to generate compressed air. This technology keeps tire pressure constantly within the ideal range.

The PressureBoost technology uses this air to quickly adapt tire pressure to different driving scenarios. More examples: if the vehicle is traveling at a higher speed, the centrifugal forces supported act on a pump inside the tire that generates more pressure and, thus, it maintains this in the ideal range of operation. Similarly, the tire can automatically adapt to the load carried inside the vehicle.

Conti CARE, this is how the new Continental tires work in VIDEO.

Conti CARE, a technology that has an award and is responsible for the environment

The good work and the revolutionary idea of ​​Continental has already received the first accolades and awards. The company has received the “Journey to Automation”, presented by the British magazine European Rubber Journal (ERJ) and has also awarded him the prestigious Tire Technology Award, which distinguished Continental for its Conti CARE tire concept for its future electric mobility solutions.

Until now, we have focused on the safety of always having a tire running at full capacity, but you also have to take into account the impact that this technology has on the life of the rubber and our relationship with him environment. It must be taken into account that, according to the latest studies, many tires can vary its duration between 25,000 and 55,000 kilometers, depending on the use and its good maintenance.

The Conti CARE have mechanisms inside that allow the wheels to be inflated while underway.

By having the correct pressure at all times, the tire increases the kilometers traveled since it does not present failures during its rolling, causing imbalances in the march that prematurely wear the rubber.

In addition to the obvious savings in money and energy used to move future autonomous taxis, the reduced impact on the environment must also be taken into account, since each tire will be able to better optimize its performance and, thus, cover a greater number of kilometers. In this way, the tire changes will be spaced and, therefore, a lower production of the same is needed, with the consequent rCO2 eductiongenerated and expelled into the atmosphere.