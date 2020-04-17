BUENOS AIRES, Apr 17 (.) – Argentina is struggling to avoid entering a complicated ‘default’ while fighting a recession accompanied by high inflation, trying to reassure nervous investors who see how the nation entered two years ago. a difficult crisis to solve.

The southern country, which at the end of 2019 accumulated a total debt of 323,000 million dollars, announced on Thursday the debt restructuring plan that it will offer to its international creditors, which includes a significant cut to coupons and a three-year moratorium on payments. .

Argentina had already deferred its debt in local currency, freezing payments issued under local currency until the end of the year, and sought relief from major creditors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

Now the nation in the coming weeks will have to convince its global creditors to accept its offer, which involves a cut of more than $ 40 billion, most in interest payments. What is at stake is a new Argentine default.

WHAT IS THE NEW OFFER?

The offer is for bonds issued under foreign law for a total of $ 66.2 billion and proposes a three-year grace period, an interest cut of 62% – equivalent to about $ 37.9 billion – and a capital drawdown from the 5.4% for about $ 3.6 billion.

Creditors will have about 20 days to accept or not the offer.

Capital Economics said in a note that it was an “aggressive proposal” that would help get debt back on a sustainable path again.

“However, there is a significant risk that the negotiations between bondholders and officials will complicate as domestic costs for the coronavirus continue to rise. That could lead to a disorderly ‘default’ before the end of May,” he said.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD ARGENTINA HAVE?

Argentina has a total debt of 323,000 million dollars, according to a presentation made by the Ministry of Economy at the end of March. Of that figure, 130,000 million, or about 40%, is debt with the public sector, including the Argentine Central Bank.

Just over 25%, or about $ 83 billion, is in foreign exchange with the private sector, while 23% is with international organizations such as the IMF. The rest is debt in Argentine pesos with the private sector and other debts with the private sector.

Argentina owes the Paris Club $ 2.1 billion, which matures in May. The government has asked the informal group of lenders for a one-year extension in making the payment.

The South American country is also negotiating with the IMF a new agreement to replace the financing agreement for 57,000 million dollars reached in 2018. From that line of credit, Argentina has already received 44,000 million dollars.

WHAT EXPIRATIONS ARE APPROACHING?

Argentina has been trying to postpone the closest maturities.

Through an emergency decree, it halted payments of dollar bonds issued under local law until December 31, and delayed debt in pesos through swaps and unilaterally postponing the payment of maturities.

On April 22, he has a sizable interest payment of nearly $ 500 million in bonds issued under foreign law, which is the next big test. If you don’t make the payment, then you would have a 30-day grace period before technically defaulting, if you don’t agree.

According to a presentation by the Argentine Ministry of Economy, the payments due on the bonds that are being restructured in the current proposal total $ 4.5 billion this year and $ 8.4 billion in 2021.

