The de-escalation has already brought back most of the television contests. But in a world where social distance is the norm and crowds are prohibited, the new normal on television manifests itself in the form of empty stands. Boom! He has returned this week without an audience on set. Los Dispersos, the team that has been in the program since last October, competes with each other in special editions in which half of the accumulated money goes to the World Health Organization. In Now I Fall, where Arturo Valls’s game with the public is a fundamental part of the fun, his absence has been supplemented with recordings that are shown on a giant screen with anonymous people doing the drumming of one of the tests or other presenters of the chain encouraging the participants. And to try to dress the void, one of the stands has life-size photographs of some of the regulars in the audience. Because Palmira, the lord of Tirol or the Analyst are as much part of the contest as the presenter, Arturo Valls.

Juanra Bonet, who presents ¡Boom! From its beginnings, note the change. “The public is a perfect barometer to know how the rhythm and the program are working, and it is nice to see them play, more passively and silently, with the questions of the contestants. We miss them and many of them almost on a personal level, ”he said by phone during a pause of the program’s recordings. In return, he believes the contestants face slightly calmer questions on an empty set. “It’s funny, they feel less observed and less exposed without an audience. But yes, let’s hope they all come back and they are all well. ”

In other cases, the absence of face-to-face audiences has solved an experiment never before seen on our television: virtual audiences. The Operación Triunfo galas returned this Wednesday with dancers wearing masks and without the usual revelry in the stands and in the moat around the catwalk on their stage. Under normal conditions, a total of 800 people follow live the performances of triumphs and guests. So that this gap is not so striking, the producer Gestmusic has covered the gap of the set with vegetation and lights and has turned to the virtual public, who appeared on dozens of screens behind the presenter, contestants and jury.

Almost 9,000 people signed up to be part of this experience, of which between 200 and 400 people are chosen per gala. As Pere Prat, head of technical engineering at Gestmusic explains, the connection with the virtual public is made through the Zoom video conferencing platform with a personal invitation sent to those who have been previously chosen and confirmed. “Our virtual audience is present in each and every one of the screens that we had on set up to now, more than 300 square meters, in addition to special screens added at different points so that it becomes more present,” says Prat. A team of six people constantly monitors this audience live: four people control the dozens of connections; another is pending the sound and another is in charge of communication with them. “If any connection is lost or if inappropriate images are sent, a software created specifically for this function allows us to replace it with another”, clarifies Prat. Whether this solution will be maintained until the end of this edition will depend on possible changes in official regulations in the coming weeks.

They have also had to pull their imagination in the production company Shine Iberia to retake the recordings of Typical Spanish, a contest for TVE presented by Frank Blanco and in which two teams of celebrities face each other supported by their respective stands, who even participate in some responses . The program, which has Spanish culture and customs as the common thread, recorded three installments with the public. The ban on his attendance on the set coincided with the day of recording the fourth program. With the state of alarm, production was completely stopped for two months. But before resuming work, they thought about how to solve the absence of the public. The solution was to adapt the set, originally made up of corporeal ones that simulate emblematic Spanish monuments, by others that included buildings in which windows could be opened through which the virtual public looked out. After receiving the approval of Talpa, owners of the international format (“they were enthusiastic about the idea and we understand that they are going to adopt it in other countries as well,” says Ana Rivas, Entertainment Director of Shine Iberia and executive producer of Typical Spanish), They got down to work.

Thus, 30 people from their homes, 15 per team, are, since last week, the audience of the program. The chosen ones are connected by video call and are in continuous contact with the public coordinator and one of the screenwriters of the space. At home, they receive the signal made (which will be seen on television), in addition to their own image and that of the stands they are playing with, as Rivas explains. Although the sound of the public is recorded, it is not broadcast live due to the delay of the connection, so they reinforce the atmosphere with recorded laughter and applause. As Rivas says, the advantage for the members of this virtual audience is that they save the transfer to the set, “but they lose the live show, and there is nothing that can replace it.”

