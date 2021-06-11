Conte’s confessions in ‘La Gazzetta’

06/10/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Yes OK Antonio Conte is not usually one of those who bites his tongue When facing the press, the Italian coach opened up like never before with ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ to talk about his past, present and future in football.

Having left Inter at the end of the season, Conte made it clear that he was sad to return to Milan: “Until a few days ago we were celebrating the Scudetto. Landing here gives me a particular feeling, I can’t deny it& rdquor ;.

However, when asked about the words of Massimo Moratti, Antonio did not hesitate. The president of Inter slipped that Conte’s project could be exhausting in the future, and that is why they decided to leave.

“Those who feel stressed at these levels, just because they are called to do their best in their role, may not deserve to be here. Y I don’t want to be a populist, but let’s leave the stress to those who have to bring the bread home& rdquor ;, shot.

YOUR MESSAGE TO THE ‘SPURS’

Much has also been said about how Conte’s negotiations with Tottenham broke down. Daniel Levy, president of the ‘spurs’, pointed out that there were very high economic expectations on the part of the Italian.

“The market makes the figures, the results obtained, the work done over the years makes them. I win a lot, but the teams with me win more& rdquor ;, highlighted what happened.

“I like challenges, even in clubs where we are favorites to win. But if there is something that does not convince me, I prefer not to accept or not to continue, beyond any previously proposed compromises & rdquor ;, settled Conte.