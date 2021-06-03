Content creator? Tips (or tipping) can save you

“Good tippers go to heaven.” That is, those who give good tips go to heaven. And that phrase is used to motivate clients to recognize work and good service. Now a content creator On social media you can benefit from those good wishes.

Spending time on a social network is practically a job and generators know it.

For this reason, platforms are facilitating “tipping” for creators, which, as its word in Spanish indicates, is a kind tip so that your followers or fans deposit the amount they like.

Tip for content creator

In interview for Tec Review, Beloved Avendaño, who has a career as a journalist in traditional media, tells how he decided to move to publishing content through YouTube.

He says he started just by modernizing his channel and ended up becoming a community of about 16,000 subscribers, willing to tip well for their content.

State that the golden rule to receive applause with donations or have a “tip jar” with your fans on any platform is that know your audience and give them content that interests them And once you have it, it should be authentic in front of your followers.

And he gives you these tips:

1. The first thing is to create community

There is content for everything, but Amado, who is also EXATEC, says that the community is telling you where to go.

His experience in traditional media and now on the internet, helped him understand the distance there is with audiences on television, as opposed to a YouTube or Facebook broadcast which is when all of that breaks down.

“The important thing is that you are having a coffee and, close, in privacy with your interlocutor. That makes it attractive, “he says.

His program that he broadcasts on YouTube is called Five Hundred Nights. It is monothematic and explains a single theme of national political events.

And the loyalty of its subscribers is such that they even call themselves the “Quinientocracia”.

“I take the first half explaining and the other half with the audios of the public, that level of interaction generates loyalty and legitimacy because you get to know them … we even have coffee from a distance and they even interact with each other,” he says.

Beloved Avendaño explains that there is too much information, people do not know which one to choose and this type of space where a conversation and interaction is generated serve for the community to ask.

Everything is backed up with hard data and if he doesn’t know something – he says – he investigates it.

“We are building an informed and responsible citizenry. People are more informed and, therefore, they look for quality content for which they would be willing to pay, ”says Avendaño.

2. Once your community is consolidated, it is time to monetize

Many people believe that working and generating income through the internet or social networks is an impossible task, but there are several ways to do it.

Avendaño recommends that – once your community is consolidated – it will begin, to the extent of its economic possibilities, to contribute to your channel.

By 2020, YouTube began to make changes to diversify the income of creators, such as ‘Super Chats’, paid messages that stand out from the rest and that the community uses as a way to financially support creators.

There are also the applause, those animations that users can buy and that each one has a different value.

Amado Avendaño comments that in this way the community of Quinientos Nights deposits him from 10 Mexican pesos to 100 pesos. Likewise, money has come from other denominations such as euros and dollars.

But most of its tippers are in the United States or are subscribers who appreciate the company that the Quinientocracia gives them.

“I am followed by three who are truckers. I am your companion on the way and I can interact with them, since they send us their messages and doubts ”.

Therefore, Amado Avendaño emphasizes, feedback is important.

In addition to the tools that YouTube offers, the journalist says that he has a Pay Pal account enabled where subscribers can also deposit the amount they want.

He also opened an online store where subscribers can purchase a cup for his coffee with the Fifty Nights logo.

Other social networks where you can ask for tipping

We asked Amado Avendaño if he had explored other social networks, and he explained that YouTube is the platform for monetization par excellence, but that it takes a lot of time.

But, there are other options:

Only Fans: This platform has gained strength in Mexico, especially due to the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This network that allows its users to access exclusive content for a certain amount of money, actresses, instagramers and influencers have succumbed, since it gives them the opportunity to upload photos and videos without censorship.

It has become so popular that it transcended politics. An aspiring federal deputy raised money for her campaign through the platform.

However, this case has caused controversy because Mexican electoral laws do not allow candidates to receive monetary contributions from unidentified persons.

Twitter: You have the option of “tip jar” or the tip pot, which can be enabled from an account so that the icon next to the “follow on your profile page” button is activated.

By having this cashtag on your profile, your followers can support your work or if you simply need extra help.

Tips also fit within Spaces, with the arrival of these group conversations in 2021, where several users through direct audio on Twitter can interact and discuss various topics. And there is already a function to support those voices that ignite the conversation.

It offers two monetization programs offered by this social network: Amplify Pre-roll and Amplify Sponsorships, which are used to offer premium video content.

Tik tok: This app is also diversified in “tipping”. If the creator makes a live broadcast, you can chat with his followers and, as on other platforms, during this activity the community can send gifts or virtual coins.

For example, users can buy 70 coins for 19 pesos or 350 for 95 Mexican pesos.

These coins can be exchanged for gifts and once they are sent to you these are converted into diamonds that are translated into real money through PayPal.

Facebook: First, it asks you to comply with community norms, which include rules against hateful language, or against expressions that encourage violence and sexual content.

If you are sure that you have not breached the rules of this social network, you can verify if your Fan Page is suitable for monetization. Entering Business Facebook Creator Studio from your account and in the left column, there is an icon with coins. By clicking there, it will tell you if you are eligible to charge for your broadcasts or events.

Facebook also launched a series of resources to incentivize subscription, such as awarding badges and offering rewards in the form of exclusive content or discounts.

There are the “stars” that allow your followers to send little thanks to their favorite content creators to increase their visibility and connection with the creator and increase the creator’s earnings.

Instagram: It is the preferred social network for entrepreneurs, because it makes it easy for them to sell and recommend their products. As well as giving personality to a brand.

The key here is to create valuable content for your audience and organic interaction in this social network so that brands are interested in you, so that they are willing to pay, either with money or in kind to promote their product. This if you are influencer or micro influencer.

Another tip: be authentic

In any of these platforms that you choose, Amado Avendaño recommends that you be authentic in front of your people, followers or fans, because one day you have to take responsibility for what you tell them, regardless of the content you choose to speak about.

“It’s one thing to manipulate people and another to be completely honest. And manipulating people has worked for many, but it is a profound lack of ethics and responsibility in front of an audience that is listening to you and trusting you, “he says.

And he explains that his income was not expected to improve with his YouTube channel, unlike two years ago.