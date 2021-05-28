Conte-PSG first contacts

05/28/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Antonio Conte and Paris Saint-Germain would be in talks. According to the Italian newspapers La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, the Italian coach and the Parisian club would have established the first contacts to finalize his signing.

Conte surprisingly left Inter Milan after winning the ‘scudetto‘. Now without equipment, the French would be very attentive to the movements of Mauricio Pochettino to prepare his relief on the benches.

The Argentine coach is not living his best moment in the French capital And, although he has one more year on his contract, until June 2022, he could consider leaving after just over five months at the helm of the French team.

Dance on the benches

With the march of Zinedine ZidanePochettino has been closely related to Real Madrid in recent days and would be one of the first options on Florentino’s list to occupy the merengue bench. For his part, Conte has also been closely linked to Real Madrid, although according to La Gazzeta the number one option for the Italian would be the English Tottenham.

Even with nothing confirmed, the next few days will decide the fate of Antonio Conte, who now leaves Pochettino’s continuity at Paris Saint-Germain ‘in the air’.